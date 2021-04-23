The Wadena County Solid Waste Department has scheduled their summer household hazardous waste collections with program partner Otter Tail County.

Residents are encouraged to save the date and bring hazardous waste items to the collections for safe disposal at no charge.

Dates include:

Tuesday, May 25, for Sebeka and Menahga

9 a.m. to noon at the Menahga Fire Hall

12:30 to 3:30 p.m. - Northwest corner of W Minnesota St. and US Highway 71 in Sebeka.

Tuesday, June 22 - Nimrod and Aldrich

9 a.m. to noon at Wadena County garage, 23170 Acorn Street, Nimrod

12:30 to 3:30 p.m. - Aldrich Community Center, 348 Central Ave. S.

These collections are for products that don't belong in the garbage. Things like paint, stain, rechargeable batteries, used oil, and other products pose a danger to human health and the environment if not disposed of properly. Many of the items that go through household hazardous waste also go through recycling and reuse programs but require special handling due to their chemical nature.

Visit Wadena County's Solid Waste department on their website to find out more about items to be collected.