ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz this week said he was prepared to go to the mat to pass equity measures in policing, education and homeownership for Minnesotans of color in the days and weeks following the murder conviction of ex-police officer Derek Chauvin .

While the jury's second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter convictions on Tuesday, April 20, offered accountability following the May 25 killing of George Floyd, Floyd's family, Black community leaders and lawmakers of color on Tuesday, April 20, said it just a first step in reaching justice in Minnesota.

At several news conferences and in statements responding to the jury's decision, lawmakers of color and Black officials said Minnesota was in the national spotlight for its inequities. And now the Legislature needs to approve policies aimed at making policing, educational attainment, health care outcomes and homeownership more equitable for Minnesotans of color, they said.

"Police reform and accountability has to continue to be a part of our legislative work," House Ways and Means Committee Chair Rena Moran, D-St. Paul, said in a statement on Tuesday. "It’s up to us — all of us — to take the action necessary to ensure the cycle of Black men being taken from us by law enforcement can end.”

The Minnesota House of Representatives was set to debate a police accountability and transparency proposal late Wednesday, April 21. Members of the People of Color and Indigenous Caucus there authored legislation that would make police bodycam footage more readily available to family members of those injured or killed by law enforcement, establish citizen oversight councils to hold police departments to account and end qualified immunity.

The package appeared likely to pass through the DFL-led House, where leaders had said it would be a priority this legislative session. But GOP Senate leaders wouldn't promise to get the measures past the finish line, instead only committing to "fact-finding" hearings in their chamber — not necessarily passing bills into law.

Walz on Tuesday evening said he'd put up his remaining political capital to help pass the proposals through the divided Statehouse but he didn't say if he'd hold off budget discussions until the measures came up for a vote. A set of police reform policies passed there a little more than a month after Floyd was killed, but a second round has not been taken up for committee hearings in the Republican-led Senate.

"I would argue we took one step back from the ledge today, but we’ll be right back on it again if we don’t do this," Walz told reporters hours after the verdict. "I will convene the question, I will burn my political capital on this. I have tried to not bring the partisan side of this. But if there are those legislators who choose not to make these changes, I will use the platform that I have to make sure that Minnesotans know who's holding up the progress that Minnesotans want."

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, last week said that the Senate would hold hearings to follow-up on police reform policies approved last year, and on Wednesday, he told senators the meetings were tentatively planned to start next week. Gazelka said Senate Republicans would continue to prioritize budget bills.

“I still am not saying we will definitely do more police accountability this next four weeks. There may be something — I’m not saying we will not —I just know that we have to pass the budget bills,” Gazelka said. “As we watched the verdict yesterday, I don’t think anybody can say that justice wasn’t served and so we have a process that works, and then we have things that we have to be willing to look at as we move forward.”

