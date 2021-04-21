The Wadena City Council approved a request for sidewalk encroachment on Aldrich Ave. for Drastic Measures Brewing. The encroachment allows for an outdoor seating area and the improved access to the north entry door makes it ADA and fire code compliant.

Planning and zoning director Dean Uselman said the encroachment still allows plenty of space for walking on the sidewalk, 6-7 feet. Uselman said the current door swings in, which is a fire code violation. The change adds a ramp and change of door swing. Tables outside would sit from the door access east to the windows towards the front of the building. They could be folded up when not in use.

Councilman Jessie Gibbs said as someone who has wheeled people into buildings without handicap accessibility, he approved of the addition. The council unanimously approved the encroachment. Councilman Bruce Uselman shared concerns about someone being struck by vehicles should they jump the curb in that area. He also had concerns of alcohol being passed to juveniles passing by. City Administrator Janette Bower said a violation of that nature could cause a loss of a liquor license.

In other action, council members: