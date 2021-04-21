Wadena County commissioners approved bidding for a highway department project on County Road 100. Commissioner Sheldon Monson abstained from the vote on April 20.

The project includes reclaiming, stabilizing and overlaying County Road 100 from Reini Drive to County Road 104. A project from County Road 100 to Hwy 71 was previously completed.

The bids will open on May 25 and presented to the board on June 1. The project is expected to be completed by mid-October 2021, according to county engineer Ryan Odden.

The road will have an 11-foot traffic lane, full shoulder and a 7-ton capacity. The centerline culverts will be replaced prior to the project.

The road is a popular backroad option and is also used by trucks for businesses near the Industrial Park especially. Commissioner Bill Stearns inquired about increasing the ton limit to 10, which would cost an additional $200-300,000, according to Odden. He also discussed having trucks not use the road as a concern he’s heard from community members. Commissioner Murlyn Kreklau said businesses could consider asking drivers to use Hwy 71 instead.

“This is needed, there’s no doubt about it that road’s in rough shape but one of the reasons it’s in rough shape is it’s also a de facto truck route for trucks leaving Wadena from that area, there’s quite a few truckers in that area,” Stearns said.

The highway department also has several other Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) projects including gravel projects, though County Road 100 is the largest project for 2021, as Odden said.

The estimated project cost of $518,882.58 is funded through the LOST. The county receives approximately $800,000 a year from the tax, as Odden said. The county receives monthly LOST payments from the state.

In other action

The commissioners also approved: