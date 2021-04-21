Wadena County commissioners approved bidding for a highway department project on County Road 100. Commissioner Sheldon Monson abstained from the vote on April 20.
The project includes reclaiming, stabilizing and overlaying County Road 100 from Reini Drive to County Road 104. A project from County Road 100 to Hwy 71 was previously completed.
The bids will open on May 25 and presented to the board on June 1. The project is expected to be completed by mid-October 2021, according to county engineer Ryan Odden.
The road will have an 11-foot traffic lane, full shoulder and a 7-ton capacity. The centerline culverts will be replaced prior to the project.
The road is a popular backroad option and is also used by trucks for businesses near the Industrial Park especially. Commissioner Bill Stearns inquired about increasing the ton limit to 10, which would cost an additional $200-300,000, according to Odden. He also discussed having trucks not use the road as a concern he’s heard from community members. Commissioner Murlyn Kreklau said businesses could consider asking drivers to use Hwy 71 instead.
“This is needed, there’s no doubt about it that road’s in rough shape but one of the reasons it’s in rough shape is it’s also a de facto truck route for trucks leaving Wadena from that area, there’s quite a few truckers in that area,” Stearns said.
The highway department also has several other Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) projects including gravel projects, though County Road 100 is the largest project for 2021, as Odden said.
The estimated project cost of $518,882.58 is funded through the LOST. The county receives approximately $800,000 a year from the tax, as Odden said. The county receives monthly LOST payments from the state.
In other action
The commissioners also approved:
Adding Cardini-Pearson Funeral Home in Menahga to the Wadena County list of funeral homes that can transport to the Anoka County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The county serving as the fiscal host for the Trail Breakers Snowmobile Club Department of Natural Resources application for maintenance and grooming. The county does not pay for any club costs.
Revoking a 2017 conditional use permit for a car sales lot in Menahga. The owners said they no longer planned to develop the lot on their land.
No parking signage at the Tree Farm Landing for $1,085.23 and repairing a bridge at Old Wadena for up to $3,000.
A special use permit for the annual River Valley Enduro Riders event which will take place on June 5-6 in Huntersville State Forest.
Re-adding the field cards of a picture and sketch that describe properties to the county website, as requested by community members.
A letter of support for additional Community Living Infrastructure grant funding for July 2021 to June 30, 2023. The county partners with nine other counties to support people who are considered at-risk for homelessness or are experiencing long-term homelessness. The county does not have any funding requirements. The partnership started in June 2018.
Supporting a grant application for a youth intensive mental health service option in Region 5 to start in fall 2021. The Collaborative Intensive Bridging Services system of care is for children 8-17 years old along with their families or caregivers.
- The purchase of a 2021 Ford Escape for the Human Services department for $23,650.30. Of the department’s eight cars, three have over 150,000 miles and a fourth is close to 150,000 miles, according to Human Services Administrative Supervisor Amie Gendron. The car will arrive in about four months, at which time the department will sell their 2007 Impala for a minimum bid of $1,000. The new car will prepare the department for more traditional operations of driving to clients, as Gendron said. Commissioner Bill Stearns abstained from the vote.