If you're concerned about the accuracy of your property assessment, there is a process to follow to attempt to have your case heard.

If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact the Wadena County Assessor's Office at 218-631-7628 to discuss your concerns.

If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with the assessor, you may appear before your local board to be heard. For those living in the city of Wadena, you'll want to attend the Wadena Board of Review at 3 p.m., Thursday, April 22.

The Board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to your local jurisdiction before appealing to the County Board of Appeal and Equalization.

Each year valuation notices are sent in late March and local Boards of Appeal and Equalization are held in April; with the Wadena County Board of Appeal and Equalization held the third Monday in June. The State Board is held in the beginning of June.

For this meeting, the Wadena City Council, serving as the Board of Review, will meet in person in the Council Chambers located at 222 2nd St SE. The meeting is open to the public. Members of the public who wish to listen but not attend in person may do so by calling in or taking part by Zoom.

