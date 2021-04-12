ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will address the shooting of Daunte Wright yesterday in Brooklyn Center and join public safety officials to provide an update on Operation Safety Net at 2 p.m. CDT Monday, April 12.

Walz will be joined by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, Minneapolis Chief of Police Medaria Arradondo, Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson, Major General Shawn Manke and Colonel Matt Langer with Minnesota State Patrol. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon is expected.

Watch a stream of the briefing below.

