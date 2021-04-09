Wadena City Administrator Janette Bower has announced plans to resign from her lead role in the city and move to a much more wild port town of Alaska.

The latest Wadena City Council agenda indicated the news in a resignation letter from Bower dated April 7. In the letter, signed by Bower, she writes her resignation is effective May 14, 2021. She plans to serve as the city manager in Seward, Alaska.

"Thank you for the opportunity you have given me to serve as the Wadena City Administrator," Bower wrote in the letter. "I have enjoyed my time with the City. I will always remember all city employees, mayor and council, business owners, and community members coming together to weather the COVID19 storm. The amount of support for each other was amazing to be a part of. “No” was not part of our vocabulary. “Let’s make it happen” was. And we did it. Wadena is truly #WadenaStrong. Thank you for being a strong, supportive council. You not only supported me and allowed me to think outside the box, but you have provided your unwavering support for the city employees as well. Your passion for Wadena is evident and because of this passion, Wadena is thriving."

Bower notes she is heading back to Alaska with her husband. She plans to keep an eye on Wadena to see it continue to make progress.

Wadena City Council members meet Tuesday, April 13, and will have to vote to approve the resignation. In step, they plan to appoint utilities superintendent Dave Evans as the interim city administrator.

Bower has served in her position with the city of Wadena since 2018 after the retirement of Brad Swenson. Prior to that, she served as city administrator in Menahga since 2016. Back further still, she worked in a variety of city government positions for 16 years in the Alaskan communities of Palmer and Bethel.

The decision to hire Bower in Seward came after her March 17 visit to the city, according to the Seward Journal.

Seward is a bit smaller in population (about 2,700) compared to Wadena. While it's population may be smaller, it's got a lot going for it in terms of tourists attractions. Seward is a port city in southern Alaska, set on an inlet on the Kenai Peninsula. It’s a gateway to Kenai Fjords National Park, where glaciers flow from the Harding Icefield into coastal fjords. Surrounded by peaks, the fjords are a whale and porpoise habitat, according to Seward's tourism website.