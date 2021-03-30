ST. PAUL -- All three of Minnesota’s proposed new State Veterans Homes projects, to be located in Bemidji , Montevideo , and Preston , will receive federal funding this year, Gov. Tim Walz announced on Tuesday, March 31, 2021.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs recently released conditional approvals for state home construction grants for fiscal year 2021, according to Walz's announcement.

“As a veteran myself, I recognize the obligation we have as a state and a country to deliver on the benefits our veterans have earned,” said Walz in the news release. “We are pleased to be able to expand our State Veterans Homes into three new communities to serve our elderly veterans living in all corners on the state.”

In 2018, the Minnesota Legislature allocated $33 million toward the cost of the projects. The funding plan is a combination of federal-granted (65 percent), state-bonded and community-provided monies (35 percent).

“We appreciate the Minnesota Legislature’s past support of our veterans and these projects,” said Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke. “The approval of federal funds will allow us to now move forward with construction. The planning and design process is nearly complete and now with this exciting news, those final touches can be made.”

The three new Minnesota Veterans Homes projects are slated to receive more than $80 million in federal VA funds. By June 30, the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs will complete the federal VA grant application process to obtain the funds.

State leaders have worked closely with local elected officials and veterans’ stakeholders on the planning for the new Veterans Homes. The communities of Bemidji, Montevideo, and Preston have been very engaged in the process, donating land for the building sites and raising additional funds to support amenities for the new homes.

In Bemidji, the proposed facility reflects a North Woods cabin design for the public spaces as well as the 72 residential units that are split into two sections, avoiding long institutional-feeling hallways.

The Montevideo facility blends into the local prairie style environment with 72 residential units as well as a large community meeting room.

In Preston, the facility will enjoy fantastic views from its hilltop location that includes 54 residential units.

Construction could begin as early as early fall 2021 with an anticipated 18-month construction schedule.