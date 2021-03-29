ST. PAUL — Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will lead a virtual roundtable to discuss the importance of inclusive grantmaking as Minnesota continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

She will be joined by Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Commissioner Steve Grove, and Minnesota Department of Administration (Admin) Commissioner Alice Roberts-Davis.

The roundtable is part of DEED’s “The Next Minnesota Economy” series.

The roundtable is part of DEED's "The Next Minnesota Economy" series.

