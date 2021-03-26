ST. PAUL — The Minnesota House is moving forward a bill to update the state’s hate crime statutes, which proponents say will help the state more accurately track hate crime incidents.

Both the House’s public safety and judiciary committees passed the bill this week as it makes its way through the Democratic-controlled House, and ultimately the state’s divided Legislature. House File 1691 has three major components: it would allow community organizations to report hate crimes to the state’s Department of Human Rights, update police officers’ training to respond to hate crimes and codify hateful graffiti as a hate crime.

The bill comes amid years of upwardly trending reported hate crimes as documented by the FBI and, most recently, a string of shootings in Atlanta at several Asian-owned businesses. Six of the victims were women of Asian descent.

State Rep. Samantha Vang, D-Brooklyn Center, said HF 1691 “can help improve how hate and discrimination is reported and shed light to the realities our communities are experiencing.”

“We must take action against hate and we can’t allow for it to continue because we have seen what it looks like last Tuesday (March 16) in Atlanta,” she said.

The bill has the support of numerous community organizations, such as the Coalition of Asian American Leaders, Jewish Community Action, Council on American-Islamic Relations, OutFront Minnesota and more. HF 1691 has yet to go through the House’s Ways and Means Committee before it can reach the floor for a final vote.