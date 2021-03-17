ST. PAUL — A bill to repair and restore a statue of Christopher Columbus that was toppled by protesters this summer is headed to Minnesota’s state Senate floor for a vote.

The Republican-majority Senate’s State Government and Finance Committee approved the bill by a voice vote on Wednesday, March 17. The bill comes approximately nine months after the statue was pulled down by protesters on state Capitol grounds on June 11, 2020.

The cost of repairing and re-erecting the statue is estimated to be $154,000, which would be incurred by the state under Senate File 1913. Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen, R-Alexandria, who is leading the bill, said that the statue is “public property. I don't care what anybody says.”

“Everybody in the state of Minnesota owns this (statue),” he said. “There seems to be a push to remove our history here in not only Minnesota, but in the country, and quite frankly, that’s the wrong direction.”

RELATED:

At the time of the toppling, protesters said they opposed Columbus’ memorialization on Capitol grounds because of his violent colonization of Native Americans upon his arrival in North America in the 15th Century.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Sen. Omar Fateh, D-Minneapolis, said Minnesotans “should understand that this land is being shared with its original occupants, the Native people of Minnesota.” He said Columbus “was a colonizer, he was a mass murderer and he was a rapist.”

“We can disagree about the tactics and folks at home that believe that we shouldn’t tear down the statue, or that such property is precious,” Fateh said. “But to restore the statue to its original place with taxpayer money, or Minnesotans’ taxpayer money, is a giant slap in the face of our Native brothers and sisters.”

Wednesday’s was the sole hearing the bill has had, and because of time constraints, was discussed for less than 20 minutes. The bill now moves on to the full Senate floor for debate and a vote.

Contact Sarah Mearhoff at smearhoff@forumcomm.com or 610-790-4992.