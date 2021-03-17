WHITE EARTH, Minn. — The White Earth Tribal Council has approved a new $16 living minimum wage for all tribal entities, including the Shooting Star Casino, effective March 20. The news comes after a federal minimum wage increase was rejected by congressional leadership, according to a White Earth news release.

“This wage increase shows tribal leadership’s dedication to the community and expresses White Earth’s appreciation for our team members’ hard work and contributions to the area,” said Scott Stevens, general manager of the Shooting Star Casino.

The benefits are provided to all Shooting Star Casino team members, including tipped positions that will earn a minimum of $16 per hour between hourly wages and tips.

The Tribal Council and Shooting Star Casino pride themselves on competitive compensation and a robust benefits package for all team members. The casino is an economic driver for the White Earth Nation and is dedicated to serving and celebrating the White Earth community.

“This collaboration allows us to set a standard for wages in our region. Our success would not be possible without every team member,” said White Earth Tribal Chairman Michael Fairbanks. “We could not be happier to provide this pay increase.”

White Earth Reservation Tribal Council members include Fairbanks, Secretary-Treasurer Alan Roy, District I Representative Ray Auginaush, Sr., District II Representative Kathy Goodwin, and District III Representative Cheryl ‘Annie’ Jackson.