ST. PAUL — Minnesota will remain under a state of peacetime emergency for another 30 days after the state's Executive Council on Monday, March 15, voted to extend the governor's executive authority to swiftly respond to COVID-19.

Gov. Tim Walz requested the extension citing a new concern posed by variants of COVID-19, which have proven to be more transmissible, and he said he would still need to be able to respond quickly as the pandemic continues to spread in the state. The emergency declaration allows Walz to enact policy without the Legislature's approval, which has irked lawmakers who want more of a role in pandemic response.

And the Minnesota Senate on Monday morning was scheduled to vote on a plan to require the governor to seek approval from both chambers of the Legislature before extending a peacetime emergency. Republican lawmakers in the Senate passed several resolutions voting against the extension in 2020 but a Democratic majority in the House of Representatives voted to allow additional extensions, allowing the continued emergency.

Under the Senate proposal, the power dynamic would flip and if one chamber voted down the peacetime emergency, they'd be able to end it.

The executive powers have allowed the state to scale up testing capacity, deploy the Minnesota National Guard to deliver personal protective equipment and administer tests and place a moratorium on evictions. And they've also spurred backlash from Minnesotans who felt the orders to restrict businesses, require masks or determine school schedules or activities were overly harsh.

Walz on Monday told the Executive Council that without orders issued under the peacetime emergency, thousands of Minnesotans could face evictions and other protections could fall by the wayside without replacement in state law.

"It's not as simple as saying, 'Just stop the peacetime emergency,' because there will be a cascade of effects that will happen and there needs to be a firewall against that" Walz said.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the state is steadily ramping up vaccinations against COVID-19 but the spread of more transmissible variants in Minnesota poses a new threat. And she said the state needs to retain its ability to act quickly if situations require it.

"The variants do introduce kind of a new wild card," Malcolm said. "I think it's going to make it extremely important that we be nimble and able to react quickly to control hotspots of outbreaks as we see them."

The Executive Council on Monday approved the rollback of several COVID-19 mitigation measures on bars, restaurants, social gatherings and religious services. Those are set to take effect at noon Monday.

