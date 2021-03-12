ST. PAUL — A high-profile insulin affordability program signed into law in 2020 has reportedly helped hundreds of Minnesotans with diabetes access the insulin they need to live since taking effect in the summer.

According to a Thursday, March 11 news release from legislative Democrats, the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act has helped 465 Minnesotans to get emergency and long-term supplies of insulin they were struggling to afford. The law went into effect in July.

State Rep. Rep. Michael Howard, D-Richfield, who authored the House bill, said in Thursday’s release that within one year, Alec’s Law is “already saving lives.” For those with Type 1 diabetes, insulin is not an optional medication, but necessary to live.

“We must remain diligent in promoting Alec’s Law so that Minnesotans are aware of this life-saving program while also working to tackle the systemic issues responsible for the unacceptable high cost of prescription drugs,” he said.

Dubbed Alec’s Law, the measure passed in April 2020 after months of partisan gridlock in Minnesota’s divided Legislature, and years of creeping prices of insulin. At the time of the bill’s consideration, the sticker price for one vial of Eli Lilly’s most commonly used insulin was $275.

The data released Thursday is part of the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy’s annual report. According to the report, 465 Minnesotans with diabetes utilized the state program, 222 of which needed emergency supplies. The major insulin manufacturers participating in the program — Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi — have provided a combined total of more than $2 million worth of insulin.

Alec’s Law is the namesake of Alec Smith, a 26-year-old Minnesotan who died in 2017 while rationing his insulin, which cost him $1,300 a month after he aged out of his parents’ medical insurance coverage. His parents, Nicole Smith-Holt and James Holt, were common presences in the state Capitol in St. Paul throughout the bill’s debate. Nearly a year ago, they broke into tears when the bill finally passed.

In Thursday’s statement, Smith-Holt said their family feels “ truly blessed that we have created a program in Minnesota that is saving lives.” Looking ahead, she said she hopes Minnesota’s law sets an example for other states to pass similar laws.

According to Alec’s Law, eligible Minnesotans in urgent need of insulin can go to their pharmacy directly and get a 30-day emergency supply of insulin for $35 once within a 12-month period. If a Minnesotan is eligible for the long-term program, they can get insulin in 90-day increments for no more than $50 for up to one year. More details and application materials are available at mninsulin.org.