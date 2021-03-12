Wadena City Council members approved a Verndale Lions gambling permit for pull tabs at Iron Corral and a gambling permit for the Wadena Hockey Club at the Little Round Still during their Tuesday, March 9, council meeting. Council members unanimously approved the permits without further discussion. Actual permitting is done by the State of Minnesota.

In last month’s meeting, the council approved a gambling permit for the Deer Creek Lions to have pull tabs at Drastic Measures Brewing. Now the three latest alcohol-serving establishments in town all have gambling opportunities inside.

In other actions, the council: