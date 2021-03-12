Charitable gambling opportunities continue to grow in Wadena after recent city council approvals.
Wadena City Council members approved a Verndale Lions gambling permit for pull tabs at Iron Corral and a gambling permit for the Wadena Hockey Club at the Little Round Still during their Tuesday, March 9, council meeting. Council members unanimously approved the permits without further discussion. Actual permitting is done by the State of Minnesota.
In last month’s meeting, the council approved a gambling permit for the Deer Creek Lions to have pull tabs at Drastic Measures Brewing. Now the three latest alcohol-serving establishments in town all have gambling opportunities inside.
In other actions, the council:
- Authorized the issuance of a Health Care Facilities Revenue Note, for the Tri-County Health Care building project. This item was given preliminary approval earlier and the council unanimously gave final approval with no discussion.
- Revoked portions of County State Aid Highway 4 in the City of Wadena and established County State Aid Highway 4 in the City of Wadena. This process was part of establishing the realignment of that highway in Wadena.
- Authorized the purchase of a rough-cut mower from Mid Central Equipment. The purchase price was $20,000, while $22,000 was budgeted for the purchase.
- Authorized hiring Benjamin Mertens to fill the public works maintenance worker position. A panel of three interviewed four for the position. City administrator Janette Bower said all were qualified for the position. Mertens is expected to start the new position March 22.
- Put on hold a decision to contract with West Central Telephone Association for IT services.
- Recognized and waived the conflicts of interest regarding the Small City Development Program Grant Funding concerning two Wadena Development Authority Board Members, Kyle Davis and Terry Lynk, and one city employee Cody Yglesias. The conflicts were all self declared by the individuals, according to Wadena Development Authority director Dean Uselman. Uselman said the three had no input on how the funds were spent. They do potentially benefit from the grant funding that was made open to the public. The conflicts were also reviewed by city attorney Jeff Pederson. Uselman said state statute allows them to waive the conflict of interest.
- Authorized transferring $300,000 of Wadena Municipal Airport FAA Entitlement Funds to Fillmore County Airport. This is a common practice of transferring funds to those entities in need and accepting funds back when those funds are needed locally. The city receives regular funding from the FAA for maintenance and improvements.
- Approved transfers from the Sewer, Water, General, and Wadena Development Authority Funds to the Capital Projects Fund for the Business Park Project.