ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz on Friday, March 12, announced sweeping plans for reopening businesses, houses of worship and social gatherings just as Minnesota was set to mark the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 state of emergency.

In a news release, the governor announced that restaurants, bars, salons and entertainment venues would see their attendance restrictions bumped up starting Monday, March 15. And constraints on social gatherings, parties, religious ceremonies and youth sports would also be loosened, he said.

The move to relax COVID-19 mitigation measures comes as the state has reported that nearly 1.2 million Minnesotans have been vaccinated against the illness and new cases have trended downward. Masking and social distancing would still be required in many of the reopened settings under the adjusted guidance.

“Minnesotans should continue to take simple steps to protect the progress we’ve made, but the data shows that we are beating COVID-19,” Walz said. “Our vaccine rollout is leading the nation, the most vulnerable Minnesotans are getting the shot, and it is becoming increasingly more safe to return to our daily lives. The sun is shining brighter.”

Walz also gave the OK for larger events such as Minnesota Twins games, graduation ceremonies and school dances, with additional precautions in place.

The governor was set to outline the new guidelines at 11 a.m. Friday in a live address. The Minnesota Executive Council will consider the changes Monday and vote on whether to approve them.

Here is a breakdown of the proposed changes:

Bars and restaurants would be able to increase their occupancy from 50% to 75% with a cap of 250 people and groups seated at the bar can include up to four. The capacity applies separately to indoor and outdoor seating areas.

Gyms, fitness centers and swimming pools could allow up to 50% capacity, a boost from the current 25% limit. And outdoor classes can include up to 50 people.

Occupancy restrictions on barbers and salons are set to lift but social distancing would remain mandatory.

Indoor and outdoor entertainment venues could have up to 50% occupancy with a limit of 250 people.

Outdoor social gatherings could include up to 50 people, under the new guidelines, and indoor gatherings could include up to 15 with no restrictions on the number of households involved.

Groups of up to 50 people could gather to watch outdoor youth sports.

Religious services would see occupancy caps lifted but social distancing requirements remain in place.

The new guidelines also hiked capacity for large venues. Those settings would see capacity boosted to 50%, with up to 250 attendees. And starting April 1, outdoor venues could reopen with a cap of 25% of their capacity over 500. Settings like Target Field could reopen for games but with a limit of 10,000. Non-seated outdoor settings would face a 15% additional capacity limit up to 10,000 people.

Indoor sporting arenas and concert venues could also reopen with capacity limits in place.

Follow Dana Ferguson on Twitter @bydanaferguson, call 651-290-0707 or email dferguson@forumcomm.com