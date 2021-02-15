ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Senate on Monday, Feb. 15, advanced a proposal that would put Minneapolis on the hook to repay police departments called in to help stave off civil unrest there using its local government aid fund.

On a 35-32 vote, members sent the proposal to the House of Representatives where it is unlikely to find support. All Republicans in the Senate along with one Independent voted for the plan while Democrats and one Independent opposed it, saying it would cause additional financial hardship for the city.

Ahead of the March 8 start date for the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the 2020 death of George Floyd, conflicting plans emerged in the Capitol and both were on track to move forward Monday. But neither had the support of majorities in both chambers.

Public Safety officials have spent months working on a plan ahead of potential civil unrest around the trial. And they said a Walz administration plan to create a $35 million SAFE Account could help win over police departments hesitant to sign onto mutual aid agreements.

If the funds weren't needed for civil unrest there, they could be used later by Minneapolis or another city. That plan, with an amendment, was set to come up for a House vote Monday.

But Senate Republicans raised concerns about spending state money to assist Minneapolis when city officials there cut their police budget.

“I am committed to funding what it takes at a state level to keep Minnesotans safe during the upcoming Floyd trials," Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said. "We are not going to bail out Minneapolis and we are not going to take House language that ties the hands of law enforcement to respond appropriately to violence and riots to keep both themselves and their communities safe."

Democrats and Sen. Tom Bakk, I-Cook, said the GOP plan was a solution in search of a problem. And they said it wouldn't help ensure that Minneapolis residents were protected against possible violence next month.

“In a time when we are devastated by two crises: COVID-19, as well as the murder of George Floyd, you are kicking people while they’re down rather than proposing meaningful action,” Sen. Omar Fateh, D-Minneapolis, said. "I implore you, let's come together on public safety. Let's come up with a plan that would empower those who have the community relationships necessary to keep the peace and let's fund action to keep our streets safe."

House leaders said they planned to take up the $35 million plan Monday afternoon with an amendment tacked on that could threaten the support of Republicans and law enforcement groups.

House Public Safety Committee Chairman Carlos Mariani, D-St. Paul, last week added to the bill an amendment that would task the state's Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board with developing statewide policies for how police respond to protests and demonstrations. Law enforcement groups said they were open to the conversation but opposed changes to the bill's original version, worrying that amendments could slow the bill's progress through the divided Legislature.

House Republicans said they want to support the bill but without the amendment. They said the bipartisan approval could send a message to the reluctant GOP-majority Senate.

Follow Dana Ferguson on Twitter @bydanaferguson and Sarah Mearhoff @sarah_mearhoff.