ST. PAUL — Just one month before he died of an accidental overdose, Matthew Klaus, who had been sober for 15 months, confided in his father that he was struggling to stay clean. He began drinking and using heroin again.

A month later, in March 2019, John Klaus found his son’s body in his home. A toxicology report confirmed that he had died from an accidental overdose of heroin laced with fentanyl. Matthew was a 32-year-old father, and had earned his associate’s degree and was working in a good job, John said.

It wasn’t until after Matthew’s death that the family learned through the news that Matthew had been working as a confidential informant for the Rochester Police Department. The department would later tell the Klauses, who live north of Rochester in Oronoco, Minn., that Matthew wanted to help get dealers off the street so that he could stay sober.

John and his wife Denise Klaus have told this story before. This is the second year that they are pushing for a bill in the Minnesota Legislature — named Matthew’s Law — to try to create a statewide policy to protect confidential informants, as well as require training for law enforcement agencies who use them. The bill was unsuccessful last year.

Testifying to the Minnesota Senate’s public safety committee on Monday, Feb. 8, John said he understands that confidential informants are essential to law enforcement’s investigations of illegal drug sales. But for recovering addicts working as informants, he said, there is “danger to sobriety of the informant when the dealer puts heroin into their hands.”

“This danger is not always understood by the addict, nor by law enforcement, or anyone else not familiar with chemical dependency problems,” he said.

Part of the bill would allow confidential informants to request an advocate from their county’s social services agency, which the Klauses think could offer support if an informant is feeling the pull of addiction while doing their job.

Denise told lawmakers on Monday that when they work as confidential informants, recovering addicts are “providing a valuable service to their community at a risk to themselves,” and should receive adequate mental and physical health support.

“These are people who have families and friends who care about them. And in the case of addicts, they have a disease,” Denise told legislators. “They should not have to sign away their rights while they help police to do their job. They shouldn’t be used and tossed aside.”

The committee ultimately passed the bill by a unanimous voice vote. John said that he and Denise don’t have lobbyists working on their behalf; it’s just the two of them hoping to help informants like their son.

“Matthew was a son, a father, a brother and a friend,” Denise said, her voice breaking, “and a bill like this would have better protected him and maybe we all wouldn’t be still grieving him today.”