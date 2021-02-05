Scammers filed fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation using stolen personal information, according to a Minnesota Department of Revenue news release.

You may get an incorrect Form 1099-G from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development for unemployment benefits you did not receive.

What should I do if I get an incorrect 1099-G?

You should:

Contact Minnesota Unemployment to report possible unemployment insurance fraud.

Request a revised 1099-G showing you did not receive unemployment benefits.

Keep the revised 1099-G for your records.

If you cannot get a corrected 1099-G before filing your tax return, you should only report the income you received, according to the release.

What if I get a legitimate 1099-G?

File as you normally would. Unemployment compensation is taxable income and should be included in household income.

A legitimate 1099-G should include any of these:

Minnesota Unemployment Insurance benefits;

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($600 a week);

Lost Wages Assistance Program payments ($300 a week).

For more information on unemployment fraud and identity theft, visit www.uimn.org/applicants/needtoknow/fraud/ui-fraud.jsp.