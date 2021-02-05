Be on the lookout for incorrect Minnesota 1099-G tax forms: Scammers have filed fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation using stolen personal information, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

You may get an incorrect Form 1099-G from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development for unemployment benefits you did not receive.

What should to do if you get an incorrect 1099-G?

You should:

Contact Minnesota Unemployment to report possible unemployment insurance fraud.

to report possible unemployment insurance fraud. Request a revised 1099-G showing you did not receive unemployment benefits.

Keep the revised 1099-G for your records.

If you cannot get a corrected 1099-G before filing your tax return, you should only report the income you received.

What if you get a legitimate 1099-G?

File as you normally would. Unemployment compensation is taxable income and should be included in household income.

A legitimate 1099-G should include any of these:

Minnesota Unemployment Insurance benefits.

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($600 a week).

Lost Wages Assistance Program payments ($300 a week).



