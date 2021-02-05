ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz on Friday, Feb. 5, activated the Minnesota National Guard to prepare for civil unrest in Minneapolis ahead of the trial of ex-police officer Derek Chauvin there.

It's the governor's latest move to put in place defenses against possible looting or rioting like what took place following the 2020 death of George Floyd while in police custody. And Walz used the announcement to again call on lawmakers to approve $35 million in state funding to pay agencies tapped to come in to aid Minneapolis and state officers.

"The upcoming trials of the former officers involved in the death of George Floyd have raised the potential of civil unrest in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and nearby communities,” Walz said in a news release. “As public interest increases and decreases throughout the legal process, members of the Guard will be ready to supplement local law enforcement efforts to keep the peace, ensure public safety, and allow for peaceful demonstrations."

Republicans in the state Legislature have tapped the brakes on that bid and countered with a plan of their own that would put Minneapolis on the hook for paying mutual aid to agencies after they come in to help.

Disagreement over the funding could hamper efforts to prepare for possible riots and looting, state public safety officials said, and put in jeopardy months of planning.

READ MORE from Forum News Service reporter Dana Ferguson in St. Paul

Tensions mount over preparations for Chauvin trial

Walz and Republican legislative leaders this week sparred over the governor's proposal to set aside $35 million in anticipation of civil unrest that could bubble up next month.

The governor and state public safety officials said the fund could help pay police agencies tapped to back up Minneapolis police, the National Guard and others should people riot in the Twin Cities. And if demonstrations remain peaceful, the money could be used to offset emergency costs in the future.

Former officer Chauvin, who faces second-degree murder charges after kneeling on the neck of Floyd, is set to go to trial March 8. And state and local officials said they were preparing for another round of rioting similar to what Minneapolis and St. Paul experienced in June.

"While we can't anticipate every single event, there certainly is things that we can and prepare accordingly for," Walz said during a Wednesday, Feb. 3, news conference. "We will hope for the best but we will prepare for the worst ... we need to make sure people are safe to do the lawful, legal and the moral things they want to do while making sure we're prepared for those who come to cause harm, pain, disruption, riot, whatever they may do."

Walz set a Monday, Feb. 8, deadline for lawmakers to pass the bill. Having the funds ready would help spur more reluctant agencies to agree to assist if the situation called for it, Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said.

But Republican lawmakers this week said Minneapolis should foot the bill for the payments to other agencies should unrest emerge rather than offering the city a "bailout." Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said he and others had grown tired of hearing officials in the state's biggest city discuss redirecting funds away from the police department.

The city hasn't approved such a proposal but the Minneapolis police force has shrunk as officers have left due to attrition and PTSD.

"Minneapolis needs to pay their bills," Gazelka told reporters on Thursday, Feb. 4. "There’s just no excuse for not doing that."

Republicans hold a majority in the state Senate and they countered Walz's plan to use state funds to payout mutual aid assistance with a proposal to make Minneapolis spend down its Local Government Aid to other agencies if the city requires back up.

Meanwhile, Democrats who control the House of Representatives said they support it but added on provisions requiring law enforcement agencies responding to unrest to follow their policies around crowd response and developing longer-term changes to those guidelines. They pointed to instances of injuries incurred by demonstrators and bystanders following Floyd's death after officers used rubber bullets, chemical irritants and other weapons.

As of Friday, Walz and Gazelka remained at an impasse, and months of planning around response plans hung in the balance.

MORE: Republicans clash with Gov. Tim Walz, say Minneapolis should pay mutual aid during civil unrest

An effort to roll back Walz's orders, emergency authority

A set of proposals that would roll back the governor's executive orders and authority to issue them came up for their first hearings this week. And two made their first step forward.

Senators on Wednesday moved forward a plan to block the governor from closing schools or changing instructional schedules due to an emergency. And they also advanced a bill that would allow businesses to reopen without capacity limits if they had protocols in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The measures face a high hurdle in the Democratic-Farmer-Labor-led House of Representatives and almost certainly wouldn't be signed into law, but they provided Republicans a chance to push back on the Walz administration and give frustrated parents and business owners a venue to vent their concerns.

In the House, a committee weighing the governor's executive orders more broadly took up testimony about a bill that would set a March 13 expiration date for existing orders unless the Legislature votes to continue them. And new orders would have a lifespan of two weeks before they'd come up for legislative review.

"It's a path forward so that we can have the engagement and the rest of us can be involved in crafting laws as we are hired to do in this position," Rep. Barb Haley, R-Red Wing, said.

Democrats on the panel said they worried the plan would limit the governor's ability to respond to the pandemic as it evolves. The panel did not vote on the bill Friday.

Follow Dana Ferguson on Twitter @bydanaferguson, call 651-290-0707 or email dferguson@forumcomm.com