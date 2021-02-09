Commissioners again approved county preparations on Feb. 9 as the pandemic continues on for almost a full year.

With the ongoing projects of the short-term court space at the Deer Creek School and the screening station at the county courthouse, commissioners approved purchasing lights and extending the station position.

The Deer Creek project is adding up with the amount of staff time—not the addition of $3,110 for lights—to prepare the space, as commissioners Jon Kangas and Murlyn Kreklau remarked. The temporary court space will be located in the gym. Throughout the gym, several lights hum or do not work and create a dimly lit space.

The courtroom space is for jury trials and city and civil attorney hearing cases with the next scheduled trial on March 16. County attorney Kyra Ladd said there is a backlog in jury trials due to the pandemic.

The school lease, furniture and technology costs were largely covered by CARES Act funding of $70,000. Staff time, six microphones and a mixer are not included in the funding. A possible energy rebate of $1,600 for adding the LED lights would likely go to the school as owner of the building. The 15 LED lights being added to the gym will be used in county buildings after the lease ends.

Kreklau voted against the light purchase.

At the courthouse, the screening station attendant screens people for symptoms of COVID-19 as a court facility requirement. The position has been extended to March 15. The extension matches the Supreme Court order limiting in-person activities. An extension of the orders is unknown, though Ladd anticipates some continued restrictions.

The county also received additional funding for businesses such as restaurants, theatres, bowling alleys and fitness centers impacted by closures in Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order 99. Businesses can apply through Feb. 19.

County IT director Dave Hotchkiss highlighted the availability of county Zoom accounts for department heads and commissioners. The pandemic has shown the efficiency of online meetings including saving time and mileage for staff members.

Both commissioners Kangas and Bill Stearns were unaware of having a licensed Zoom account. With the approval of 19 licenses, Kangas suggested commissioners sharing an account to limit the number of licenses following the pandemic.

The IT department will cover the $3,798.10 cost for this year with departments including licenses in their future budgets. Public Health and Human Services departments have paid for additional licenses. The licenses are about $12.50 a month. The county also pays an additional fee for HIPAA certification.

The board also approved:

The county committee charters that will hopefully be added to the county website. The charters outline the members, committee purpose, limits on power and how recommendations are brought to the county board.

A three year Industrial Waste and Disposal Services agreement with the Dakota Landfill in Gwinner, N.D. The waste going to Gwinner is excess waste, such as couches and carpet that do not burn well in the Perham incinerator. Every year, Wadena transfers about 1,000 tons of waste to Gwinner and 5,000 tons to Perham, according to solid waste director Chris McConn.

Rescinding the purchase of the tractor on Feb. 2. After hearing from a vendor, commissioner Sheldon Monson requested new quotes including specifics on horsepower, hydraulics, glass type, weight class and tire type. The new quotes are expected on March 2.

Supporting Red Eye and Meadow townships as a project sponsor for the state Local Road Improvement Program for their proposed project on 159th Avenue. Townships are required to have a county sponsor. The townships will pay for the project amount not awarded by the state.

The board also had a closed session on negotiation strategies for labor contracts.