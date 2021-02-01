ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz on Monday, Feb. 1, wrote to the heads of two mining companies to keep open their Hibbing Taconite mines following reports last week that the iron ore reserves there were dwindling.

The governor in separate letters to U.S. Steel Corporation and Cleveland-Cliffs asked to speak with the companies' leaders about the future of the Minntac and Hibbing Taconite operations on the Iron Range. And Walz asked them to consider expanding their operations into nearby areas where additional ore is present.

"Both facilities are critical to the ongoing economic success of Minnesota’s Iron Range," Walz wrote, noting the two Minnesota mines employ more than 1,700 workers. "Closure of any mine would be devastating to the individuals who work at the facility and to those in the surrounding community who depend on the mines."

For more than a century, miners in the region have extracted iron ore used to forge steel. And royalties from the steel companies have spurred revenue used to support K-12 schools around Minnesota.