Commissioners approved a dog boarding and training facility in the Wadena County board meeting on Feb. 2. The facility can have a maximum of 25 dogs.

Owners Mark and Jaclyn Rice plan to begin with a six kennel building which can expand to 12 kennels, as well as an additional building of 12 kennels depending on the demand. The facility in Aldrich township, (Section 27, Township 134 north, range 34 west), will also include fencing and trees to limit noise. Both the fencing and trees must be added by June 2023. The surrounding areas are farm fields, according to the Rices.

The agreement states that the owners can have up to four females for breeding purposes and four litters per year, and the added tree line must be established and maintained.

The board also approved:

The Todd Wadena Community Corrections allocation of $336,390 for 2021.

The hiring of Wadena County Public Health Nurse Miriam Dozier at $28.98 per hour (Grade: 54, Step: 8).

The hiring of social workers Jordan Carr and Alexandra Benning at $22.78 per hour (Grade: 54, Step: 1).

Renaming the new County State Aid Highway on Greenwood Avenue in Wadena as CSAH 92 to match the Otter Tail County road.

Accepting the 2020 donations to Friendly Rider for $850 from Audrey Brown and the Staples-Motley Community Foundation.

Donating a retired laptop and desktop computer to the Wadena Fire Department.

Additional IT support work for the Wadena Police Department with their PC and printers. The agreement is for 48 hours a year with a county revenue of $3,500.

Selling a disc mower for a minimum of $6,000. Purchasing a disc mower for $10,080.

Selling a backhoe for a minimum of $10,000. Purchasing a backhoe for $82,900.

Selling a tractor for a minimum of $8,000. Purchasing a tractor for $52,489.

The board also had a closed session on negotiation strategies for labor contracts.