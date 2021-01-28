ST. PAUL -- In a Thursday, Jan. 28 legislative hearing, Minnesota lawmakers discussed with local officials the unique challenges and benefits that law enforcement officers experience in Greater Minnesota, as opposed to the seven-county metro.

Testifying before the House committee on public safety, Renville County Sheriff Scott Hable said the major difference between law enforcement officers in rural Minnesota is that they police their own, often small and tight-knit communities.

In his home of Renville County -- where less than 15,000 people live across nearly 1,000 square-miles -- Hable said he and his deputies personally know “the vast majority of the people that live here, that we interact with.”

“Our kids go to the same schools; we patronize the same businesses. We see each other in the grocery stores. We attend the same churches,” he said. “Most of the time, we know a lot about their families and their struggles and the things that are going on in their lives.”

It’s an important dynamic, he said, because it impacts how officers interact with people when they respond to emergencies.

“How we, as law enforcement officers, treat people in rural Minnesota matters because we will undoubtedly run into them again,” he said.

He also said the sheer size of police forces in rural areas impacts how officers do their jobs. When there are only a handful of deputies on-call and an officer’s partner might be a half-hour drive away, he said they have no choice but to de-escalate a tense situation.

Officers are up against challenges, though, he said. Departments are required by the state to fulfill a full roster of trainings -- on weapons use, de-escalation, driving, diversity, mental health and more -- which he said are useful, but pose logistical and financial challenges to small departments with fewer resources.

And in rural communities, he said the greatest public safety challenge officers are up against is drug use. Methamphetamine remains “king,” but the opioid epidemic has infiltrated, as well. Fentanyl overdoses appear to be on the rise, along with heroin use, he said. Out-state police are also faced with increasing demands to respond to mental health calls and financial scams.

Rep. Brian Johnson, R-Cambridge, said Hable’s testimony illustrated a “true distinction” between the dynamics of law enforcement in the metro versus Greater Minnesota. What works in the Cities might be detrimental to officers in rural areas, he said.

“You can’t have just one policy because we’re so different,” he concluded.