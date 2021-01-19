The Minnesota Department of Revenue will open the state individual income tax filing season on Friday, Feb. 12. This date matches the opening day for the Internal Revenue Service.

The filing deadline to submit 2020 Minnesota income tax returns is Thursday, April 15, 2021. This date matches the filing deadline for 2020 federal income tax returns. Tax software providers and tax professionals may be accepting and preparing tax returns before Feb. 12 and will submit those returns when the IRS and state systems open in February, according to a Department of Revenue news release.

Electronic Filing and Free Tax Help

When you file your taxes this year, choose electronic filing. Last year, over 90% of Minnesota taxpayers filed their taxes electronically, according to the release. Using electronic software is easy, convenient and secure. Electronic filing also ensures that you have the most up-to-date forms and instructions when you file.

Free electronic filing is available for Minnesotans who meet certain requirements. You may be eligible to file electronically for free if your Adjusted Gross Income is $72,000 or less. To see if you are eligible for free electronic filing, see the Electronic Filing Software for Individuals page on the department’s website.

You may qualify for free tax preparation help for your federal and Minnesota income tax returns. To qualify, you must meet one of these criteria:

be age 60 or older;

have a disability;

speak limited or no English;

have income less than $57,000 per year.

There are over 200 free tax preparation sites across Minnesota where you can get help from IRS-certified volunteers. Most sites are open Feb. 12-April 15. Beginning in mid-February, you can visit go.usa.gov/xpSup to find free tax preparation sites near you.

Direct Deposit

Direct deposit is an easy, convenient and secure way to get your refund. You can include your banking information on your tax return and get your refund deposited into your bank account. Direct deposit is available whether you file your return electronically or by mail.

Fraud Prevention

The department takes protecting your personal information and your tax refund very seriously. They review and verify information on all tax returns to make sure the right refund goes to the right person. Do not spend your refund until you see the money in your bank account, according to the release.

Track Your Refund

You can track the status of your refund by using the Where’s My Refund? system. You can track which of the four stages your refund is in and if you need to take any action. When the department finishes processing your refund, you will see the date it was sent.

Voter Registration

Minnesota law requires that individual income tax return forms and instruction booklets include voter registration forms. Taxpayers that electronically file through Minnesota-certified filing software will see a message prompting eligible voters to register to vote at the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.

For more information, visit the Department of Revenue's website at www.revenue.state.mn.us/individuals.