FINAL STORY: Minnesota Capitol rally draws few protesters, many law enforcement officers



2:12 p.m. update:

Security is winding down at Saturday's event at the state Capitol in St. Paul.

1:27 p.m. update:

An election judge from Hennepin County attended Saturday's event at the state Capitol in St. Paul.



A protester walks past law enforcement officers in front of the state Capitol building Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 in St. Paul. About 10 demonstrators were there as a continuation of the "Stop the Steal" protests that falsely promotes widespread election fraud.  Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
A protester walks past law enforcement officers in front of the state Capitol building Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 in St. Paul. About 10 demonstrators were there as a continuation of the "Stop the Steal" protests that falsely promotes widespread election fraud.  Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Anne Tabat hands out cookies during a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Anne Tabat hands out cookies during a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Protesters pack up at the end of a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Protesters pack up at the end of a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
A Minnesota State Trooper watches over a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
A Minnesota State Trooper watches over a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
A protester gives an interview during a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
A protester gives an interview during a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
A conservation officer with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources stands guard on a set of steps leading up to the Minnesota Capitol ahead of a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
A conservation officer with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources stands guard on a set of steps leading up to the Minnesota Capitol ahead of a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Minnesota State Troopers stand guard ahead of a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Minnesota State Troopers stand guard ahead of a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
A Minnesota State Trooper confronts a counter-protester playing clown music during a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
A Minnesota State Trooper confronts a counter-protester playing clown music during a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Steve Brandt, who worked as an election judge in Hennepin County, stands on the edge of a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Steve Brandt, who worked as an election judge in Hennepin County, stands on the edge of a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Steve Brandt, who worked as an election judge in Hennepin County, talks with a protester during a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Steve Brandt, who worked as an election judge in Hennepin County, talks with a protester during a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Minnesota State Troopers stand guard ahead of a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Minnesota State Troopers stand guard ahead of a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Becky Strohmeier, of Hold The Line Minnesota, one of the organizers of the event, listens to another attendee during a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Becky Strohmeier, of Hold The Line Minnesota, one of the organizers of the event, listens to another attendee during a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
A single protester reacts to three counter-protesters that were recording her on their phones in front of the state Capitol building Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 in St. Paul. About 10 demonstrators were there as a continuation of the "Stop the Steal" protests that falsely promotes widespread election fraud.  Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
A single protester reacts to three counter-protesters that were recording her on their phones in front of the state Capitol building Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 in St. Paul. About 10 demonstrators were there as a continuation of the "Stop the Steal" protests that falsely promotes widespread election fraud.  Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
A protester shows off his pro-Trump paraphernalia in front of the state Capitol building Saturday Jan. 16, 2021, in St. Paul. About 10 demonstrators were there as a continuation of the "Stop the Steal" protests that falsely promotes widespread election fraud. (Erica Dischino / Forum News Service)
A protester shows off his pro-Trump paraphernalia in front of the state Capitol building Saturday Jan. 16, 2021, in St. Paul. About 10 demonstrators were there as a continuation of the "Stop the Steal" protests that falsely promotes widespread election fraud. (Erica Dischino / Forum News Service)
A Gadsen flag that reads "don't tread on me" is held by a protester as law enforcement officers survey the state Capitol complex Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 in St. Paul. About 10 demonstrators were there as a continuation of the "Stop the Steal" protests that falsely promotes widespread election fraud.  Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
A Gadsen flag that reads "don't tread on me" is held by a protester as law enforcement officers survey the state Capitol complex Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 in St. Paul. About 10 demonstrators were there as a continuation of the "Stop the Steal" protests that falsely promotes widespread election fraud.  Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Law enforcement officers begin to leave the state Capitol complex at the end of a "Stop the Steal" protest Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 The demonstrators were there as a continuation of the "Stop the Steal" protests that falsely promotes widespread election fraud.  Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Law enforcement officers begin to leave the state Capitol complex at the end of a "Stop the Steal" protest Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 The demonstrators were there as a continuation of the "Stop the Steal" protests that falsely promotes widespread election fraud.  Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
A protester's flag waves as a law enforcement officer surveys the crowd made up of mostly press members and a few protesters outside of the state Capitol building Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 in St. Paul. The demonstrators were there as a continuation of the "Stop the Steal" protests that falsely promotes widespread election fraud.  Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
A protester's flag waves as a law enforcement officer surveys the crowd made up of mostly press members and a few protesters outside of the state Capitol building Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 in St. Paul. The demonstrators were there as a continuation of the "Stop the Steal" protests that falsely promotes widespread election fraud.  Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Law enforcement officers guard the state Capitol building perimeter in preparation for potential threats of violence Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 in St. Paul. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Law enforcement officers guard the state Capitol building perimeter in preparation for potential threats of violence Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 in St. Paul. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Law enforcement officers survey the crowd made up of mostly press members and a few protesters outside of the state Capitol building Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 in St. Paul. The demonstrators were there as a continuation of the "Stop the Steal" protests that falsely promotes widespread election fraud.  Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Law enforcement officers survey the crowd made up of mostly press members and a few protesters outside of the state Capitol building Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 in St. Paul. The demonstrators were there as a continuation of the "Stop the Steal" protests that falsely promotes widespread election fraud.  Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
A law enforcement officer guards the state Capitol building behind a fence in preparation for potential threats of violence Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 in St. Paul. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
A law enforcement officer guards the state Capitol building behind a fence in preparation for potential threats of violence Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 in St. Paul. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Minnesota State Troopers at the Minnesota Capitol in anticipation for a protest Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / Forum News Service)
Minnesota State Troopers at the Minnesota Capitol in anticipation for a protest Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / Forum News Service)
A attendee at the rally at the Minnesota Capitol Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in St. Paul. (Erica Dischino / Forum News Service)
A attendee at the rally at the Minnesota Capitol Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in St. Paul. (Erica Dischino / Forum News Service)
Becky Strohmeier, right, Hold The Line Minnesota, one of the organizers of the event today, confronts a counter-protester playing clown music during an event at the Minnesota Capitol Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / Forum News Service)
Becky Strohmeier, right, Hold The Line Minnesota, one of the organizers of the event today, confronts a counter-protester playing clown music during an event at the Minnesota Capitol Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / Forum News Service)
A counter-protester plays clown music during a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
A counter-protester plays clown music during a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Steve Brandt, who worked as an election judge in Hennepin County, talks with a protester during an event to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election at the Minnesota Capitol Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / Forum News Service)
Steve Brandt, who worked as an election judge in Hennepin County, talks with a protester during an event to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election at the Minnesota Capitol Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / Forum News Service)
Minnesota State Troopers at the Minnesota Capitol in anticipation for a protest Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / Forum News Service)
Minnesota State Troopers at the Minnesota Capitol in anticipation for a protest Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / Forum News Service)
Law enforcement is present this morning, Jan. 16, in St. Paul in anticipation of protests throughout the weekend. (Erica Dischino / Forum News Service)
Law enforcement is present this morning, Jan. 16, in St. Paul in anticipation of protests throughout the weekend. (Erica Dischino / Forum News Service)
Security at the Minnesota State Capitol Saturday, Jan. 16, in St. Paul. (John Molseed / Forum News Service)
Security at the Minnesota State Capitol Saturday, Jan. 16, in St. Paul. (John Molseed / Forum News Service)

12:46 p.m. update:

More journalists than protesters: That's the word from FNS reporter Mark Wasson in St. Paul. "Still not much going on. Journalists are cycling in and out to ask the handful of people why they're here," he wrote on Twitter. "So far what I've heard is the same election conspiracy theories stuff. Most of the militia types that have been coming to (these) events are currently absent."

11:40 a.m. update:

ST. PAUL — With two events planned for the state Capitol complex over the weekend, Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington on Friday, Jan. 15, said the state would maintain a strong law enforcement presence at the complex and elsewhere in the event that rallies or other gatherings break the peace.

His department, as well as the Department of Homeland Security, FBI, State Patrol, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and others, have prepared for possible unrest through the end of the month tied to false claims that the presidential election was invalid.

"We are turning over every rock and looking under every bush to see if there is anything else out there, but I can tell you that the FBI is not finding any credible local threats, the Department of Homeland Security has said to us there is no local credible threats and the state BCA has not found any credible local threats," Harrington said.

Harrington said that despite earlier reports about the state Capitol becoming a target of potential far-right violence, state and federal officials had not found credible threats in recent days.

Two events are slated this weekend at the state Capitol complex in St. Paul: a "Freedom Fest" rally today, Jan. 16, and a church service on Sunday, Jan. 17.

The organizer for both events helped coordinate a Jan. 6 "Storm the Capitol" rally in St. Paul. Law enforcement agencies are investigating those who spoke at the event following reports that attendees called for "casualties" and a civil war following the result of the presidential election.

State officials have urged visitors to avoid the Capitol complex over the weekend and said traffic would be diverted in the area. And the U.S. District Court on Friday said federal courts around the state would close through next week due to potential threats.

This story will be updated. Stay with us for more throughout the day.