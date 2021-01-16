



2:12 p.m. update:

Security is winding down at Saturday's event at the state Capitol in St. Paul.

Members of @MnDPS_MSP who were stationed around the Minnesota Capitol building for security depart after providing extra security during a protest there Saturday.

1:27 p.m. update:

An election judge from Hennepin County attended Saturday's event at the state Capitol in St. Paul.

Steve Brandt, a volunteer election judge in Hennepin County, holds a sign at a rally Saturday protesting the 2020 Presidential Election results.

"I want to put them to their proof," he said.





12:46 p.m. update:

More journalists than protesters: That's the word from FNS reporter Mark Wasson in St. Paul. "Still not much going on. Journalists are cycling in and out to ask the handful of people why they're here," he wrote on Twitter. "So far what I've heard is the same election conspiracy theories stuff. Most of the militia types that have been coming to (these) events are currently absent."

Live at the capitol complex. Mostly press and law enforcement are at the scene.

11:40 a.m. update:

ST. PAUL — With two events planned for the state Capitol complex over the weekend, Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington on Friday, Jan. 15, said the state would maintain a strong law enforcement presence at the complex and elsewhere in the event that rallies or other gatherings break the peace.

His department, as well as the Department of Homeland Security, FBI, State Patrol, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and others, have prepared for possible unrest through the end of the month tied to false claims that the presidential election was invalid.

So I'm out here at the St. Paul Capitol and it's pretty heavily guarded by State Patrol and NG. At this point there is more press here than people here for this event.

"We are turning over every rock and looking under every bush to see if there is anything else out there, but I can tell you that the FBI is not finding any credible local threats, the Department of Homeland Security has said to us there is no local credible threats and the state BCA has not found any credible local threats," Harrington said.

Harrington said that despite earlier reports about the state Capitol becoming a target of potential far-right violence, state and federal officials had not found credible threats in recent days.

Two events are slated this weekend at the state Capitol complex in St. Paul: a "Freedom Fest" rally today, Jan. 16, and a church service on Sunday, Jan. 17.

The organizer for both events helped coordinate a Jan. 6 "Storm the Capitol" rally in St. Paul. Law enforcement agencies are investigating those who spoke at the event following reports that attendees called for "casualties" and a civil war following the result of the presidential election.

State officials have urged visitors to avoid the Capitol complex over the weekend and said traffic would be diverted in the area. And the U.S. District Court on Friday said federal courts around the state would close through next week due to potential threats.

This story will be updated. Stay with us for more throughout the day.