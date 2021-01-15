ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter held a press conference with public safety officials Friday, Jan. 15, to provide an update on security concerns at the Minnesota Capitol following the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol last week and continued threats to state capitols.

They were joined by Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, Minnesota National Guard Adjutant General Shawn Manke, Minnesota State Patrol Chief Colonel Matt Langer and St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell.

Watch a video of the press conference below.

