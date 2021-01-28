If there’s one thing previous Wadena County District 2 Commissioner Jim Hofer has to say about how county improvements happen it’s working together. During his 2013-2020, he relied on working together with fellow commissioners, constituents, building on work by previous commissioners and partnering with area county leaders.

“The five commissioners need to work together as a team and try to reach consensus on issues affecting all constituents of Wadena County. No one commissioner should have a broad influence over the others,” Hofer said. “We need to work together as a team.”

The changes weren’t only for the 1,600 constituents he represented but for all of Wadena County. One of their first projects came with replacing the courthouse windows and roof. The funds were available in 2013 after previous commissioners started a savings fund in the county budget. With the windows from the 1970s, Hofer remembers being able to place a piece of paper on the windowsill and see it rattle or fall down during the winter.

The projects continued rolling with spaces for departments like the county attorney and corrections who moved to an added north annex and the courtroom needing benches, technology and jury deliberation and judges chambers spaces.

The courtroom issue has circled back to today with the court needing space for social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2016, technology and furnishings were added. The expansion above the jail was also discussed then with the cost deemed too high.

The auditor-treasurer and recorder next gained their own space, by limiting other budget items to not raise the levy. Hofer said previously employees worked in small spaces like the county’s computer storage area.

While commissioners have about a dozen committee assignments, Hofer noted enjoying the library board as a former teacher and principal and the extension committee as a previous 4-H member. Hofer also spent a total of 17 years (nine as a citizen member) on the corrections committee where he learned about corrections, probation and reducing the recidivism rate.

“I’m going to cherish those memories,” Hofer said of the camaraderie with employees and constituents along with lifelong friendships with former and current commissioners.

Hofer served on at least these committees and boards:

Community Corrections Board

Kitchigami Regional Library Board

Extension board

Building Services Committee

Old Wadena Committee

Transit Board

Law Library Committee

While on the Friendly Rider transit board, people would call saying, “‘Jim, I need to tell you how you can probably lower the taxes. Get rid of all of those buses. We don’t need them out here. We can walk.’” Though Hofer explained “the reality is not one single Wadena County tax dollar goes into running Friendly Rider.” The buses are funded by the Minnesota Rural Transit Authority (85%) and patrons fares (15%).

The committees themselves are an aspect Hofer has seen improve over his years with a “much stronger” committee structure and “more active” personnel, facilities and economic development committees. Each committee also had charters added, which outline the members, the committee purpose, limits on power and how recommendations are brought to the county board.

Hofer said the county leadership was also boosted with the completion of an environmental scan that included interviews with all county employees and the addition of a county coordinator position. Updates through market studies and job descriptions were also completed.

“Did I individually do all of those? Absolutely not. We did it as a team,” Hofer said.

Now Hofer’s looking forward to spending more time with his grandchildren in Kentucky and Illinois. He’s still busy with finishing his Lakewood Health System board term, becoming chair for the third time in his 52 year membership as a Staples Rotary member and joining the Old Wadena board of directors.

After eight years on the county board, Hofer decided he might not have the energy levels for 20-25 hours of commissioner work each week by the time he turns 78 years old, four years from now. Without the county board packets to read, Hofer might mix in some non-fiction reading with his fiction books. But for years his goal has stayed the same: read a book a week.