DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Former Congressman Collin Peterson, who represented Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District in Washington, D.C. for decades, has made a significant donation to the Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes, Minn., for archival and historical purposes.

The items included are official office papers, correspondence, furniture, memorabilia, awards, photographs, plaques and books among other unique items.



“It was a great honor to serve the people of Minnesota’s Seventh District, and to lead the House Agriculture Committee to help advance the causes of rural America,” Peterson said. “Becker County has been my home for most of my life, and I’m grateful for the museum’s efforts to help preserve this history for generations to come."



During his 30 years in the House, Democrat Peterson was also the chairman of the House Agriculture Committee. He worked on the Farm Bill, and his work had an impact on agriculture not just in the Red River Valley, but throughout the Midwest and across America.

He lost re-election to Republican challenger Michelle Fischbach in November.



Once archived, Peterson’s papers and correspondence will be available for research and educational purposes.

Peterson’s desk and chair from his Washington, D.C., office, along with a few pieces of memorabilia will be on display in the existing Becker County Museum. A larger exhibit is slated to open, along with a new facility for the Becker County Museum, in the spring of 2022.

For more information on the donation, contact Executive Director Becky Mitchell at 218-847-2938.