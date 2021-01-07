ST. PAUL -- Members of Minnesota's congressional delegation are calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office after a group of his extremist supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in hopes of disrupting Congress' certification of the 2020 election results.

In a phone interview with Forum News Service on Thursday, Jan. 7, U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., said she believes the 25th Amendment should be invoked to remove Trump from office before President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20.

"I believe it is essential in our democracy that this president is held accountable," Smith said. "He is dangerous to our democracy and to public safety. You saw that yesterday. Who knows what else he might do in the short time that he has left."

Smith in 2020 voted in favor of impeaching Trump, and said she would support such an effort in Congress again in the final weeks of Trump's term. U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., has drafted new articles of impeachment as of Thursday.

Minnesota's other Democratic U.S. House members -- Angie Craig, Dean Phillips and Betty McCollum -- have tweeted their support for invoking the 25th, as well.