ST. PAUL — As Congress gaveled into a joint session on Wednesday, Jan. 6, to certify the 2020 presidential election results, thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters violently charged the U.S. Capitol, forcing lawmakers to recess from the floor and police to lock down the Capitol complex.

Lawmakers gathered for the regular certification process of electoral college votes, which have been counted — in some cases recounted — and certified at the state level, delivering a decisive win for President-elect Joe Biden. Dozens of Republican lawmakers pledged to challenge the certification of several key states' votes in order to overturn the election in President Donald Trump's favor.

U.S. representatives and senators were debating in their respective chambers whether to certify Arizona's electoral votes for Biden when both chambers abruptly recessed, as protesters overran Capitol police and penetrated the grounds.

Several buildings on the Capitol complex have been evacuated, and lawmakers from across the country have said they are sheltering in place.

I am safe and will continue to keep people posted. — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) January 6, 2021

THREAD: Many times, since being elected to Congress, I have voiced support for lawful protest, and have strongly condemned acts of violence and anarchy, routinely perpetrated by leftist activists. 1/5 — Congressman Jim Hagedorn (@RepHagedorn) January 6, 2021

Please read the following statement from my office on the events unfolding at the Capitol today: pic.twitter.com/PtLK588PgS — Angie Craig (@RepAngieCraig) January 6, 2021

It is imperative that we finish counting the States’ electors as soon as possible before turning our attention to the enabler of today’s horror. Our oaths and our country require it. — Rep. Dean Phillips 🇺🇸 (@RepDeanPhillips) January 6, 2021

My staff & I are safe & following protocols, but I am very concerned for the safety of my colleagues, other congressional staff, & US Capitol Police. This is a situation provoked by President Trump & Republicans that is rapidly deteriorating. It needs to end quickly & peacefully. — Rep. Betty McCollum (@BettyMcCollum04) January 6, 2021

I am safe, but heartbroken about what we are enduring at our nation’s Capitol.



Running for our lives as Members of Congress in the United States is really devastating and totally shocking. https://t.co/7pAeikE9TQ — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2021

I support the democratic process that I have the privilege of engaging in today. However, any violence against law enforcement goes completely counter to this process, and the rule of law that our police are sworn to protect. — Tom Emmer (@RepTomEmmer) January 6, 2021

Respectful disagreement is fundamental to our democracy. The violence that we're seeing, especially toward law enforcement, is unacceptable. — Rep. Michelle Fischbach (@RepFischbach) January 6, 2021

Please pray for our very brave Capitol Police and our great nation. This is the People's House, but we as a nation MUST respect law and order. — Pete Stauber (@RepPeteStauber) January 6, 2021

Media reports say members of the Senate and the House are sheltering in their offices.

A spokesperson for U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said the senator is safe as of 2:15 p.m. CT. U.S. Representatives Angie Craig, Betty McCollum and Ilhan Omar each tweeted that they are safe, as well as U.S. Sen. Tina Smith.

Reuters is reporting that Trump supporters overturned barricades and clashed with police on the U.S. Capitol grounds and streamed inside the building. The demonstrations flared as lawmakers met inside to formally certify Biden's victory over Trump in the Nov. 3 election. Law enforcement authorities struggled to maintain order.

Before the protesters overran the Capitol, Klobuchar gave a speech on Congress's duty to certify the election results and uphold the will of the people. She encouraged her colleagues not to vote in their own partisan interests, but for democracy and the people's will.

“What matters is now our futures, not our own short-term destinies. What matters is our democracy’s destiny," she said. "I think many of us know the people will not know who we are 100 years from now or 200 years from now. But what they will know is this: They will know what we did today, how we voted today and that is more important than who we are. It’s a republic if we can keep it.”

