ST. PAUL — As Congress gaveled into a joint session on Wednesday, Jan. 6, to certify the 2020 presidential election results, thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters violently charged the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., forcing lawmakers to recess from the floor and police to lock down the Capitol complex.

Minnesota's congressional delegation all reported in safe via social media, or through staff contact with Forum News Service. Several buildings on the Capitol complex were evacuated, and lawmakers from across the country said they were sheltering in place.

Lawmakers were gathered for the regular certification process of Electoral College votes, which have been counted — in some cases recounted — and certified at the state level, delivering a decisive win for President-elect Joe Biden. Dozens of Republican lawmakers pledged to challenge the certification of several key states' votes in order to overturn the election in Trump's favor.

U.S. representatives and senators were debating in their respective chambers whether to certify Arizona's electoral votes for Biden when both chambers abruptly recessed, as protesters overran Capitol police and penetrated the grounds.

"They've asked us to take cover on the House floor and get our gas masks ready. This is insane," Rep. Dean Phillips, D-District 3, tweeted.

U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber described the insurrection attempt inside the U.S. Capitol as “unacceptable.”

“It’s unacceptable that this protest, or rally, got out of hand, storming the Capitol and putting so many people at risk,” Stauber told Forum News Service Wednesday. “I think President Trump had the opportunity to tell the people, specifically, ‘You must remain peaceful,’ because that’s who we are and it spiraled out of control. I for one am extremely disappointed in what President Trump said, and also extremely disappointed in the behavior of many people today."

The Hermantown, Minn., Republican representing the 8th Congressional District has been a self-described "fierce" supporter of Trump and his administration. Stauber said he didn't think the day's event was an attempt to overthrow the government.

"I wouldn't go that far," he said.

Thanks to all who are putting themselves on the line to protect our democracy. I’m committed to finishing the job we started today, something I just said to the senators. Everyone agrees. We’ll do that as soon as it is safe. Anarchy will not prevail. Democracy will. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 6, 2021

I am safe and will continue to keep people posted. — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) January 6, 2021

THREAD: Many times, since being elected to Congress, I have voiced support for lawful protest, and have strongly condemned acts of violence and anarchy, routinely perpetrated by leftist activists. 1/5 — Congressman Jim Hagedorn (@RepHagedorn) January 6, 2021

Please read the following statement from my office on the events unfolding at the Capitol today: pic.twitter.com/PtLK588PgS — Angie Craig (@RepAngieCraig) January 6, 2021

It is imperative that we finish counting the States’ electors as soon as possible before turning our attention to the enabler of today’s horror. Our oaths and our country require it. — Rep. Dean Phillips 🇺🇸 (@RepDeanPhillips) January 6, 2021

My staff & I are safe & following protocols, but I am very concerned for the safety of my colleagues, other congressional staff, & US Capitol Police. This is a situation provoked by President Trump & Republicans that is rapidly deteriorating. It needs to end quickly & peacefully. — Rep. Betty McCollum (@BettyMcCollum04) January 6, 2021

I am safe, but heartbroken about what we are enduring at our nation’s Capitol.



Running for our lives as Members of Congress in the United States is really devastating and totally shocking. https://t.co/7pAeikE9TQ — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2021

I support the democratic process that I have the privilege of engaging in today. However, any violence against law enforcement goes completely counter to this process, and the rule of law that our police are sworn to protect. — Tom Emmer (@RepTomEmmer) January 6, 2021

Respectful disagreement is fundamental to our democracy. The violence that we're seeing, especially toward law enforcement, is unacceptable. — Rep. Michelle Fischbach (@RepFischbach) January 6, 2021

Please pray for our very brave Capitol Police and our great nation. This is the People's House, but we as a nation MUST respect law and order. — Pete Stauber (@RepPeteStauber) January 6, 2021

Later Wednesday afternoon, Fifth District Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted, "I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment. Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate. We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath."

In Minnesota, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that up to 500 Trump supporters had protested outside the State Capitol in St. Paul Wednesday, and had planned to protest later at Gov. Tim Walz's mansion.

Shortly before the protesters overran the Capitol, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., gave a speech on Congress' duty to certify the election results and uphold the will of the people. She encouraged her colleagues not to vote in their own partisan interests, but for democracy and the people's will.

“What matters now is our futures, not our own short-term destinies. What matters is our democracy’s destiny," Klobuchar said. "I think many of us know the people will not know who we are 100 years from now or 200 years from now. But what they will know is this: They will know what we did today, how we voted today and that is more important than who we are. It’s a republic if we can keep it.”

In the lead-up to Congress' Wednesday floor session, all of Minnesota's Democratic members of Congress pledged to uphold states' certified election results when challenged by Republican colleagues. On Wednesday, Stauber said he would vote to certify the results, while U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn., said she would vote against the certification.

Minnesota's two other Republican Representatives Jim Hagedorn and Tom Emmer did not answer to repeated questioning on how they would vote.

