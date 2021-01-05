The waste-to-energy incinerator in Perham is insured for 2021, but that insurance comes at a steep price, about $530,000 a year -- up from $76,000 last year.

And that means county commissioners from Otter Tail, Becker, Wadena and other countries will keep looking for less expensive insurance options.

Becker, Otter Tail, Wadena, Clay and Todd counties own the Prairie Lakes Municipal Solid Waste Authority, and operate it through a joint powers agreement.

Knowing that steep insurance price hike was coming, Prairie Lakes budgeted $470,000 to pay the Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust to insure the Perham incinerator this year, said Becker County Commissioner Larry Knutson, who sits on the Prairie Lakes joint powers board. That included liability and property insurance, but not worker’s compensation insurance, he said.

Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust is a joint powers entity made up of Minnesota counties and others that pool resources to provide property, casualty and workers’ compensation coverage to members.

The cost hammer actually fell last year, when the MCIT had to scramble to find a new reinsurance provider after its longtime provider refused to cover waste-to-energy plants like the one in Perham.

There are several others in the state: In addition to Prairie Lakes in Perham, there’s also the Polk County incinerator, the Pope-Douglas waste-to-energy facility in Alexandria and the Prairieland solid waste facility in Faribault County.

Last year, MCIT picked up 80% of the $1 million cost of the new insurance, but this year has declined to pick up any of the higher cost. That reinsurer agreed to continue coverage for this year, but the high price has commissioners looking at other options. Especially since Becker County commissioners had hoped MCIT would pick up at least half the cost for this year.

Knutson said Prairie Lakes has agreed to stay with the MCIT insurance for the first three months of this year, but is getting quotes from other insurance sources and will look at its options in April.

Wildfires, hurricanes and other natural disasters across the country and the globe have hit waste-to-energy plants in recent years, causing insurers to be gun shy about covering them, since they are expensive to rebuild, said Prairie Lakes administrator Chris McConn.

The Perham facility, for example, has a total insured value of nearly $48 million, the highest of all four waste-to-energy plants covered my MCIT, which makes Prairie Lakes responsible for about 35% of the total reinsurance bill for all four waste-to-energy plants.

Knutson is a little mystified by that high insurance value in comparison with the other waste-to-energy incinerators, and said he is looking into it. The newly upgraded Polk County facility in Fosston is valued at under $27 million, for example, leaving Polk County with less than 20% of the total reinsurance bill.

The recycling and incineration plant at Perham has two 1,800-degree incinerators, burning 24 hours a day, turning household garbage into clean steam for food and pet food manufacturing plants in Perham.

Workers sort the trash as it flows through an assortment of conveyer belts, metal platforms, bins, ladders, and separation equipment -- pulling out recyclables and non-burnables and sending the rest to the incinerators.

Those incinerators burn very hot and clean, so much so that no smoke is generally visible to the naked eye -- just a small trail of clean vented steam, said McConn.