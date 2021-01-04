ST. PAUL — Minnesota's governor and the four legislative leaders are set to meet the media Monday, Jan 11, to talk about their top policy priorities, the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic and how lawmakers will set about approving a two-year budget.

Forum News Service is set to host its annual legislative session briefing virtually at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Reporters from around the state have been invited to ask questions less than a week into the 2021 legislative session.

Gov. Tim Walz, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt and Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent will field questions from the Capitol Press Corps and other journalists.

The event will be moderated by Dana Ferguson, Forum News Service's Minnesota government correspondent. And it will give reporters from outside the Twin Cities metro area the same chance to ask questions of the leaders as the Capitol Press Corps.

Those interested in watching the discussion can follow a livestream on Forum Communications websites or with captions via Minnesota Senate Media Services.

