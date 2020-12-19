The Minnesota Department of Health has issued a cease-and-desist order to Hooligans Lakeside, in rural Lake Park, after determining that it had violated executive orders designed to protect employees, customers and community from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hooligans is a bar and restaurant west of Detroit Lakes off Becker County Road 6 on Leaf Lake, just north of Big Cormorant Lake.

On Dec. 17, the state Health Department inspected Hooligans Lakeside and found that it was open for on-premises consumption in violation of Executive Order 20-99, which was issued by Gov. Tim Walz on Nov. 18.

The order prohibits bars and restaurants from offering on-premises dining, and was issued at a time of rapid acceleration in the spread of COVID-19 across Minnesota.

It sought to protect Minnesotans while also preventing hospitals and health care systems from becoming overwhelmed by the surge in cases, according to a Health Department news release.

MDH Assistant Commissioner Dan Huff says enforcement actions are a last resort when it is clear that education and outreach are not enough to help a regulated establishment come into compliance with requirements.

“COVID-19 protocols are designed to slow the spread of this virus and reduce the impacts of this pandemic,” Huff said. “Our preference is always to work with business to bring them into compliance, and we consider regulatory actions as a last resort. The vast majority of businesses are doing their best to help slow down the spread of COVID-19, and we owe it to them to have a consistent and fair enforcement approach.”

Nobody answered the phone at Hooligans on Saturday afternoon, but messages posted by Hooligan’s on its Facebook page said an outdoor ice golf tournament on the lake that had been planned for today (Saturday) is canceled and that Hooligans Lakeside will be closed for three days.

“Hopefully we will be reopening on Tuesday or Wednesday. Thank you everyone for your support!,” the Hooligan’s message said.

A cease-and-desist order was also issued to the Pizza Depot in the city of Becker, Minn., according to the news release.

On Dec. 16, the state Health Department inspected the Pizza Depot in Becker, and found that it was open for on-premises consumption of food and beverage in violation of the executive order.



