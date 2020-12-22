In their final meeting, commissioners Chuck Horsager and Jim Hofer were recognized for their years of service on the board. Hofer has been a commissioner since 2013 and Horsager since 2017.

The two completed their time with plenty of discussion points on Dec. 15.

Convene training cost and benefits

Commissioner Jon Kangas shared his concern about employees taking advantage of the training time and the cost for employee’s work hours above the training cost. The Convene training includes webinars and trainings for county employees throughout the year. The budgeted amount is $999 for the year.

Horsager said the trainings are beneficial and watched by employees, including human services and attorneys who have required training hours, as county attorney Kyra Ladd added. The cost to each department could be included more thoroughly in next year’s budget. Commissioners except Kangas approved the trainings; Sheldon Monson was not yet present.

Additional fiber connectivity for county departments

In a first annual payment for leasing fiber connectivity between county buildings, commissioners approved $2,534.40. The funds will come from the IT department after savings on the phone bill.

The fiber is a second line to ensure backup if the first line fails, which is from the courthouse to the highway department. The second line will connect the highway department to Human Services. The goal is to have two different carriers once additional carriers complete their projects of adding lines in the Wadena area. The county is not considering their own line because of the cost and FCC regulations.

Ideas shared on courthouse space

Horsager and county IT director Dave Hotchkiss brought ideas to the board about expanding the courtroom space and moving department offices to have a 2,500 square foot space. The ideas have not been presented to the building committee.

The commissioners also discussed the cost of the previous courtroom remodel in 2016, which was approximately $800,000. The former Wensman building has also been a remodel option for the county departments not pertaining to courts and legal services that are currently located in the courthouse. Commissioners Monson and Bill Stearns have previously been in favor of this idea and BHH Partners created designs for the Wensman space.

The courtroom project has been a long ongoing conversation with “hurdles” throughout the process, as Ladd noted. Ladd said the ideas now and previously include items in wrong places, do not include spaces for certain offices or don’t improve the space.

“I think discussions are good but I think that if it’s going to be fruitful and we’re going to be good stewards of our resources, I think we need to have collectively the right people having these conversations so that we don’t go down a path that creates other waste,” Ladd said.

In other action

The board also approved: