The draft of the solid waste designation ordinance remained a draft after the Wadena County commission meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 15. The ordinance would allow the county to designate waste going to certain places, namely the Perham Resource Recovery Facility or the Wadena County Transfer Station, for commercial and self-haulers.

The ordinance is a step commissioners have had continued discussions on as one of five member owners of the Perham incinerator. Wadena County has a yearly commitment of 5,000 tons. The county currently has a solid waste management ordinance that is not related to waste designation.

Counties are to manage municipal solid waste with a plan in place and “may enact ordinances,” according to the Minnesota Legislature website and commissioner Bill Stearns. The Prairie Lakes Municipal Solid Waste Authority (PLMSWA) has been working on the plan for five years, as solid waste director Chris McConn said. The plan must be in place before an ordinance can be added. Haulers have a waste delivery agreement in place.

Tuesday’s meeting included a public hearing, the step after the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency approved the letter.

Commissioner, waste director questions

Besides commissioners' overall concern with the ordinance, Stearns questioned if the public hearing had been properly advertised to the public. McConn said notices were placed in the newspapers, the date was approved in the Nov. 30 meeting and licensed haulers received a letter.

Commissioners kicked off the discussion by again noting their concerns over the language, especially penalties for self-haulers, which was a change in the MPCA letter requested in February . There is a recommended exemption for self-haulers who take waste to another county if the facility is also a resource recovery facility, as noted in a letter from attorney Stoel Rives that McConn referenced. This language is not included in the ordinance.

As one of the continued examples given by commissioner Jon Kangas, people in the northern part of Wadena County might haul to Hubbard County instead, and that waste from people in the Menahga, Huntersville and Sebeka areas might even be from items purchased in Hubbard County. With the exemption, self-haulers can haul waste to Hubbard County since the waste goes to the Pope County Resource Recovery Facility. In 2019, nine to 11 people paid for out of county waste at Hubbard County, according to McConn, though Hubbard County has “expressed concern” about this.

The exemption is something commissioners Chuck Horsager and Kangas want to see included in the ordinance since the ordinance guides people on the requirements. Kangas said Wadena County has created a “monopoly” that has “detrimental” costs for the county and individuals.

Kangas also noted three sections of the ordinance, with the bolded portions being his questions:

“all Designated Waste generated within the Designated Area must be delivered to a Designated Facility”

“Upon presentation of identification and without a search warrant, inspect or copy the records required to be kept on a Waste collection vehicle under subdivision 13.2, above”

“A Person who fails to comply with this Designation Ordinance is subject to penalties”

Commissioners also questioned if an ordinance is necessary. McConn said the ordinance is a way for the county to be proactive, like having driver’s insurance even if you’ve never had an accident.

“If it’s been working pretty well for 10 years and we would let the people, including the haulers, have more of a freedom to decide on things, do we really need an ordinance do you feel or is someone pushing that on us or what?” Horsager said.

McConn said “partial information” was presented and recommends having the ordinance. Without the ordinance, there is a “significant risk” for the county as a member owner of the facility, as McConn said. He also noted Wadena County can withdraw from the PLMSWA after paying their ownership loans and finding a replacement who will fill the 5,000 ton yearly commitment. McConn said having the ordinance protects the county and individuals financially.

Other counties are working on or have approved waste designation ordinances already, according to McConn, and that “anyone who’s really in the know is doing it.” Kangas disagreed with the statement calling it offensive.

“A lot of them (counties) … go with a less expensive method to resolve it,” Kangas said in reference to counties’ requirement to manage waste. “There’s only so many dollars that we have and we can’t keep spending the same dollar over and over.”

Horsager again brought up concerns about the language surrounding charges against self-haulers that are “too tight.”

The ordinance is meant to ensure that the county meets their 5,000 ton commitment largely through commercial haulers, though self-haulers cannot be exempt, as McConn reiterated.

“I’m kind of tired of passing things that aren’t really right the first time,” Horsager said after referencing the large gathering ordinance.

As one of his only comments, commissioner Jim Hofer said the county has a commitment and investment to continue with the Perham incinerator but is “sympathetic” towards self-haulers. He also agreed with the request to ease the penalties for self-haulers.

Public questions

Commissioner-elect Murlyn Kreklau noted the amount of waste individuals are taking outside of the county seems “very low” but that a tonnage exclusion for individuals is an option that could be beneficial.

Tim Nolte representing G&T Sanitation shared his gratefulness for McConn as well as the commissioners’ education on the topic but said the ordinance was “ticky tacky” including who would be enforcing the requirements. The county would be responsible for enforcing the ordinance. The possible charges and technical language also concern him and his family. The ordinance could mean increased costs for haulers, which impact customers, as Nolte said.

“There is a point to when you raise the service high enough where they’re not going to pay it again,” Nolte said, speaking about the impact on customers. “When your garbage service starts inflicting onto your water or your electric bill, which we do hear, it’s starting to become a problem.”

People throughout the county might take their waste to other places, not just the northern portion going to Hubbard County, as Nolte said.

After a 65 minute conversation, commissioners landed in the same spot as the beginning of the year: they want to see revisions.

The ordinance will be worked on by the attorney and MPCA based on the concerns raised. There is not a decided date for when the board will again discuss the ordinance. The public hearing would continue at the same time after the changes are published in the newspaper.