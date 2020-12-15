Without the super majority vote needed to pass the change to make the auditor-treasurer and recorder positions appointed instead of elected, commissioners passed the discussion and decision to the next commissioners who begin in January. The commissioners did not vote on the resolution since three commissioners indicated they would vote against adopting the resolution.

Commissioners reviewed a few of their positions from the public hearing on Dec. 7 as well as commissioners Chuck Horsager and Sheldon Monson noted numerous phone calls they received from constituents since the hearing. Commissioners-elect Michael Weyer and Murlyn Kreklau were the only members of the public to attend the public hearing.

The board has been discussing the possible change for at least eight years. Monson noted that county auditor-treasurer Heather Olson and recorder Soledad Henriksen have remained “very neutral” on the possible change. The last election for the positions was in 2018.

Commissioner Jon Kangas again said that there was no need to rush on a decision with details and possible other options needing further discussion.

Horsager said the reasons he sees the change as a benefit are to appoint qualified candidates rather than a 23-year-old being elected who has no experience and for financial reasons that would create efficiency and effectiveness in the county with the possibility of consolidating departments. The appointment process could save the county money, as commissioner Bill Stearns said. Horsager also noted constituents’ concerns about commissioners gaining the control on deciding these positions instead of the public through the election process.

The constituents also called about additional public input. People called after the articles on the public hearing and said they did not see the public notice, according to Monson.

Both Horsager and Monson remain in favor of the positions changing to appointed, though were in support of hearing their constituents’ concerns. Kangas, Horsager and Monson would have voted against the resolution to change to the appointment process if commissioners voted on Dec. 15. Stearns and commissioner Jim Hofer would have voted favorably for the resolution.

Commissioners are currently supportive of having a voter referendum in the next election along with educating the public about the possible change. The next election is in 2022.

In other actions

The board approved:

Extending the personnel policy to Feb. 28, 2021 on vacation and sick leave and personal leave day benefits.

The contracts for Wadena County Public Health to complete Early Childhood Screening Services for 3-5-year-olds at Menahga, Sebeka, Verndale and Wadena-Deer Creek Public School Districts. The school districts pay per screening.

The West Central Minnesota Communities Action contract for health and developmental screening for Head Start students who have not had a screening before entering the program.

Hiring Dr. Leonard Lamberty as a Wadena County Public Health medical consultant. The 2021 contract includes a $600 increase for the year.

The Environmental Health Specialist/Sanitarian services contract for 2021 for up to $29,869 as well as an increase to 2020 costs of $2,000 for COVID-19 related work.

A donation of five $100 Super One gift cards from Lane Waldahl.

Tobacco license renewals for Huntersville Store, Lakes Area Cooperative, Lake Country Foods, Menahga Dollar General Store, Orton's Menahga and Shell Sport and Bait.

Wadena County Human Services service contracts for 2021 for $565,194.94, which is included in the Human Services budget.

The board also had a closed session on negotiation strategies for labor contracts.

The oath of office for commissioners-elect Weyer and Kreklau will be on Jan. 5, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. at the Wadena County Courthouse.