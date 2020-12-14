ST. PAUL — All 10 of Minnesota's Electoral College votes have officially been cast for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Biden and Harris prevailed in Minnesota over incumbent President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence by more than 7 percentage points in November's general election, according to official and certified results from the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office. According to Minnesota state law, all 10 of the state's Electoral College votes are to go to the winner of the popular vote in the state.

Convening in the Minnesota House chambers on Monday, Dec. 14, all 10 of Minnesota's electors remained faithful to the state's election results. Eight alternate electors were present, as well. They followed public health experts' social-distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic, and wore face masks.

Biden won more than 52% of the vote in Minnesota to Trump's 45%.

In his opening remarks before the electors, Secretary of State Steve Simon "some in our country have cast doubt" on the fairness and accuracy of the election results. But Simon asserted that Americans' votes were cast, counted (sometimes recounted) and certified properly, and that courts have upheld the validity of the results after dozens of challenges.

"Democracy worked in America in 2020," Simon said.