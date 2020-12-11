ST. PAUL — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is joining a coalition of 23 attorneys general urging the U.S. Supreme Court to dismiss the Texas Attorney General's lawsuit seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential results, saying the suit "lacks legal foundation" and "offers zero evidence of systemic voter fraud."

Meanwhile, Minnesota's U.S. Reps. Tom Emmer and Pete Stauber, along with more than 100 additional Republican House colleagues, have signed on in support of the lawsuit, which seeks to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victories in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia.

All four states have certified their election results.

Minnesota's Ellison is stepping into the ring to fight the lawsuit. In a Thursday, Dec. 10, news release and court filing, he called the lawsuit a "baseless effort to invalidate clear will of American voters."

Ellison and the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Guam, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, U.S. Virgin Islands, Washington and Washington, D.C., are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to throw out the case.

Ellison said in a Thursday statement that "the people of America (...) have spoken loud and clear: they have elected Joe Biden president, period." President Donald Trump's re-election campaign since November has filed dozens of lawsuits across the country to contest the results, and they have not been successful.

"Unfounded and frivolous challenges to the American people’s will have been thrown out in courts across the country," Ellison said. "Now, the attorney general of Texas is making a last-ditch, evidence-free effort to undemocratically throw out the votes in states where he just doesn’t like the result. (...) He shouldn’t get to abuse our legal system in this way."

Emmer and Stauber, who represent Minnesota's sixth and eighth congressional districts, respectively, have signed on in support of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's lawsuit. Stauber's involvement was unknown to the public until Friday morning, Dec. 11, when he said on Twitter that his name had been omitted from the paperwork by clerical error. He and Emmer were the only members of Minnesota's congressional delegation to join.

In total, more than half of House Republicans signed onto the lawsuit in support. Neither of the Dakotas' at-large congressmen signed on, but both North and South Dakota's attorneys general on Wednesday joined the suit as friends of the court. They joined 14 Republican state attorneys general in the filing.