ST. PAUL — With no agreement yet in the divided Congress for a second round of coronavirus aid to states, Minnesota has spent the majority of its CARES Act relief dollars distributed this spring.

According to a presentation to state lawmakers on Wednesday, Dec. 9, the Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB) office reports that of the $2.2 billion provided to Minnesota, the state's remaining balance is approximately $209,000.

The money has been authorized for a variety of coronavirus-related public health and assistance measures: $358 million on education and child care; $197 million on testing; $89 million on food security; $132 million for at-risk groups; $70 million for economic security, and $25 million on critical care supplies. Additionally, $1.2 billion and $103 million have been authorized for local governments and state government, respectively.

States have until Dec. 30 to incur pandemic costs in order to be covered by CARES Act dollars, according to the U.S. Treasury's rules. How programs like testing and food assistance will continue into the new year is unclear as Congress has yet to reach an agreement on a second round of pandemic aid.