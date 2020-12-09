Commissioners began discussing the county building services committee and BHH Construction’s capital improvement plan wish list on Dec. 8. The plan is part of a bond option that aims to move forward the courtroom expansion above the jail. The plan includes projects over the next five years.

The list includes the following buildings: courthouse, Public Health, Human Services, Wensman, Solid Waste, Friendly Rider, Highway Department, Parks Committee and the fairgrounds. Four of the buildings have HVAC needs listed. Projects can still be added to the list.

The list does not include cost estimates yet. You can view the wish list on the Pioneer Journal website.

The commissioners initial additional ideas included accessibility throughout the county, remote offices and the county landfill. Commissioners Jon Kangas, Sheldon Monson and Bill Stearns noted the sidewalk needs on county roads for compliance with the American with Disabilities Act.

The possible remote offices in areas like Menahga and Staples have arisen after seeing how county employees can work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as ideas about restructuring county services.

“I definitely agree with you (Kangas) on that we need to look at our structure of our government and what we need and then line up space needs with that,” said commissioner Chuck Horsager.

The demolition landfill could need to be capped and a new one opened in the future. The county, like most counties in Minnesota, does not have a permit for this non-clay lined landfill and may have to transition to a permitted clay-lined landfill, according to Stearns. Stearns and Kangas estimate the project at $2 million.

Monson and Horsager again noted the low interest rates with the bond option that are favorable to the county.

Commissioner Jim Hofer reminded commissioners that the “driving force” for the plan is the courtroom space issue.

“Each month or months you delay in moving forward delays what you’re going to do for the court because that is the ultimate major target that we need to work on,” Hofer said.

The plan will largely be worked on by the next commissioner board with two new commissioners beginning in January who will replace Hofer and Horsager. Kangas also emphasized that the discussions need to be at the county board level due to the large scale of the plan.

“We all have to keep on this, or some of you guys have to keep on this, so that we can keep these projects going and moving forward and being sensitive to the tax implications as well,” Horsager said.

Firearms, weapons policy proposed amendment

By consensus, the amended personnel policy regarding firearms and weapons on county property by county employees, county officials, contractors and volunteers was moved to January for discussion. An amended policy was not available for the board to review on Dec. 8. A labor attorney is reviewing the policy.