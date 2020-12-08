Commissioners approved a 2.25% increase in commissioners’ compensation for 2021 as well as pay increases for county elected and appointed positions.

The commissioners’ base compensation is $16,915 with an additional $1,559 for the chair. The increase is $372 a year for each commissioner. The chair position is an increase of $34. The rate per meeting of $100 remains the same.

The county researched area counties’ salaries and proposed no rates per meeting about 8 years ago, which “fell flat on our faces with very little interest among the board to do that,” as commissioner Jim Hofer said. The base salary cost of living adjustment was added about 3-4 years ago. The salaries for commissioners in area counties are approximately $25-30,000 a year, according to Hofer and commissioner Bill Stearns.

RELATED: Wadena Board refuses Auditor/Treasurer's plea to fill staff vacancies

“We are low and we're low for a reason: we can’t afford to pay a whole lot more, that’s the bottom line,” Hofer said.

Commissioner Jon Kangas noted how a percent change creates “disparity” between commissioners and elected and appointed positions’ pay with a change of hundreds of dollars a month for the latter and $31 a month for commissioners. He recommended a 0% increase for commissioners’ compensation.

Hofer and Stearns noted how small increases over a period of years instead of a large increase in one year work well. The commissioners except Kangas approved the commissioner compensation rates.

The commissioners also reviewed the compensation for the county elected and appointed positions of auditor-treasurer Heather Olson, recorder Soledad Henriksen, Sheriff Michael Carr and Engineer Ryan Odden. The county calculates the salaries based on 90% of the average of area counties’ salaries with a 2.25% cost of living adjustment. Wadena County is compared to Becker, Cass, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Morrison, Otter Tail and Todd counties. The same counties were used in 2019 and in the DDA study, as Odden said.

With the positions’ high salaries in Otter Tail County, commissioners wondered about the county’s inclusion. Kangas shared calculations of the average salaries without Otter Tail County included and noted there could be a reduction in current salaries while also maintaining 90% of the average of area counties’ salaries. The 90% reduction of the average salaries is meant to eliminate higher salaries like Otter Tail County, as Hofer said.

Commissioner Chuck Horsager noted additional counties like Grant, Pope, Pine and Mahnomen would be good additions since they are similar in size and tax base to Wadena. Commissioner Sheldon Monson and Kangas did not want to add or remove counties.

Kangas was also not in support of the increases since the auditor-treasurer and recorder positions are being discussed as appointed positions instead of elected.

With a split vote of 3-2 approving the salaries, with Horsager and Kangas opposed, Horsager encouraged the next board of commissioners and budget committee to continue work on the process of market, salary and job description studies. Kangas also hopes for more access to data comparing other counties on various positions.

The salaries for 2021 are:

Auditor-treasurer: $91,218 (increase of $4,510.31)

Recorder: $74,272 ($2,970.71)

Sheriff: $107,520 ($6,774.28)

Engineer: $113,722.45 ($4,199.55)

RELATED: Pubic hearing on making certain county offices appointed vs. elected

In other actions

The board approved:

The hiring of Miriam Dozier as a Wadena County Public Health nurse at 60% FTE effective Dec. 14, 2020 at Grade 54, Step 8 at $28.34 per hour. The high step was a concern to Kangas. Wadena County Public Health director Cindy Pederson said the nurse positions are hired at higher steps due to the competitive pay.

Reappointing Penny Nelsen to the County Extension Committee for a three-year term of 2021-2023.

The county requesting proposals for land surveyor services as a consultant position.

Withdrawing from the 2020 Greater Minnesota Transportation Economic Development grant application process. The application was intended for road realignment projects related to the Tri-County Health Care hospital project. The hospital received a $1.3 million grant from the state bonding bill. The estimated cost of the project is $1.3-1.55 million.

The board also had a closed session on negotiation strategies for labor contracts.