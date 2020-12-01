ST. PAUL — State budget officials on Tuesday, Dec. 1, announced a rosier economic outlook than they'd projected earlier this year but said additional challenges remain on the horizon as the coronavirus pandemic continues to bear down on the state.

Minnesota Management and Budget leaders said the state expects to have a $641 million budget surplus in the cycle that ends June 30, a sizable swing from the $2.4 billion shortfall they'd predicted in May as the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the state.

The extra projected funds reignited efforts to get state aid out to business owners and workers hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic and state efforts to curb it. And legislative leaders said they continued negotiations about the best package they could pull together for Minnesotans.

Business and labor union leaders, frontline workers impacted by the pandemic and those who'd lost their jobs this year meanwhile called on state legislators to quickly approve a package that could help them hang on.

Lower than expected state spending and higher than anticipated tax revenue contributed to the updated forecast, state budget officials said Tuesday morning. And in the two-year budget cycle set to start July 1, the state projected a $1.3 billion gap, a smaller hole than the $4.7 billion shortfall they'd anticipated in May forecasts.

"Minnesota's forecast has significantly improved even as COVID-19 impacts remain," Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Jim Schowalter said. "Behind this rosier picture, we still have revenue issues compared to where we started last February and today's forecast only adds back about half the revenue taken in May ... we still have challenges ahead but this budget and revenue forecast brings a bit of good news to this state."

The COVID-19 pandemic, state efforts to curb the disease's spread and broader economic shifts have shaken Minnesota's outlook in the last year. In February, budget experts predicted a $1.5 billion surplus in the current budget cycle but the onset of the pandemic cratered those expectations.

Early estimates projected the pandemic's impact on U.S. gross domestic product would take a 5% hit or more this year, but indirect support from federal CARES Act funding and other resilience in the U.S. economy helped GDP decline closer to 3.6% compared to last year

Consumers continued buying goods but shied away from services as recommendations to social distance and later state-mandated shutdowns of entertainment venues, restaurants and bars made many unavailable. State taxes on many of those goods helped the state bring in higher-than-expected revenues.

Individual income tax revenues and corporate franchise tax revenues were forecast to come in above rates expected in May. Meanwhile, the state reported decreases in spending as more than 8,000 students opted to delay kindergarten, move to private schools or home school during the pandemic. And increased federal funding paired with lower usage of state medical services also decreased expected state spending.

State budget officials said their estimates didn't account for additional federal stimulus funding this year or a faster-than-expected rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine, both of which could improve projections.

The latest forecast could influence lawmakers' willingness to quickly craft a COVID-19 aid package for businesses and workers hit by the pandemic. Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders on Tuesday said they were also hoping to quickly approve a package to help business owners and others at least until another round of federal funding could be moved.

"We put out a proposal and we need to move a package ... we should be focusing on those businesses most impacted, again, through no fault of their own, their financial health was impacted to protect the greater good," Walz said. "There’s no reason we can’t have this thing wrapped up in the next week or so.”

Minnesota Chamber of Commerce President Doug Loon said the group was "laser-focused" on getting financial help out to business owners.

House Democrats and Republicans said they were still negotiating a plan that they hoped to approve and get funding out later this month. But Senate caucus leaders had been more reserved about their plans and didn't immediately share their priorities for a plan.

The forecast also sets an early stage for budget debates that will kick off at the Capitol in 2021. Republican lawmakers were quick to say the state should skip conversations about raising taxes with a surplus on the table, while Democrats said the state should keep options open.

Lawmakers are required to pass a balanced two-year budget but leaders in the divided Statehouse have split on the best plan to do that. The state's reserves also contain about $2.3 billion that could cushion the blow of additional COVID-19 impacts.

Walz will present his budget plan next year after lawmakers get an updated set of state spending and tax revenue reports in February. Lawmakers will then put forth plans of their own and spend months cobbling together a compromise proposal.