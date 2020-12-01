With a preliminary levy increase of up to 3.73%, Wadena County commissioners reviewed the proposed 2021 levy during the truth in taxation meeting on Monday, Nov. 30. The truth in taxation meeting highlights how residents’ tax dollars are spent in the county, not questions on residents’ individual property taxes, evaluations or classifications, as Commissioner Bill Stearns noted.

The preliminary levy increase of 3.73% was approved in September. The levy cannot increase beyond 3.73%. The 2020 levy saw an increase of 2.81%.

The preliminary levy is $9,670,670. The county’s overall expenditures are between $25-30 million yearly with county taxpayers funding $9,670,670 of the expenditures, according to Stearns and county auditor-treasurer Heather Olson. The county also receives state and federal aid.

The 2021 levy shows a 5.86% or $347,617 increase in the general revenue from the 2020 levy. An approximately 10% increase in payroll costs related to health insurance for Human Services will be covered by funds from the general revenue. Olson said the health insurance costs are still being determined and could slightly decrease the proposed budget.

The areas with no current increases include:

Public Health ($207,100)

Building Fund ($125,000)

Road and Bridge ($1,103,591)

Human Services ($1,951,112)

Commissioner Sheldon Monson noted Wadena County Public Health has not increased the levy for at least six years. He also noted the county’s 0.5% transit sales and use tax, which is used for road maintenance on non-state aid county roads, “greatly helped offset” expenses. The county received approximately $750,000 from the sales tax last year, as Olson said.

Monson also believes if the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline project is finished, with approximately 7 miles in Wadena County, the tax revenue will increase positively.

County assessor Lee Brekke compared preliminary levies in area counties and across the state. The Minnesota Department of Revenue in a news release on Nov. 12 stated:

For 2021, preliminary property taxes statewide will increase $271.4 million, a 2.5% increase. Last year, preliminary statewide property tax increases totaled $541 million, a 5.2% increase, and last year’s final levy increase was 4.5% ($474 million).

Cities - The 2021 preliminary property tax levies for cities will total approximately $2.795 billion compared with a final levy of $2.674 billion in 2020, a 4.5% increase.

Counties - The 2021 preliminary property tax levies for counties will total approximately $3.497 billion compared with a final levy of $3.444 billion in 2020, a 1.5% increase.

Townships - The 2021 preliminary property tax levies for townships will total approximately $280 million compared with a final levy of $269 million in 2020, a 4.1% increase.

Schools - The 2021 preliminary property tax levies for schools will total approximately $3.384 billion compared with a final levy of $3.305 billion in 2020, a 2.4% increase.

Special Taxing Districts - The 2021 preliminary property tax levies for special taxing districts will total approximately $413 million compared with a final levy of $405 million in 2020, a 2.1% increase.