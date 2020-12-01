The first policy amendment, about citizens sharing a concern on a county policy or practice or a complaint, was passed with minimal discussion. The original text read “residents” and was changed to “citizens.” There is a form on the county website for people to submit concerns and complaints to county departments.

The second proposed policy amendment includes when employees, county officials, contractors and volunteers cannot carry or possess a firearm or weapon on Wadena County property and three exceptions to the policy. The exceptions are employees having firearms in a vehicle in the county parking lot, licensed peace officers carrying or possessing a firearm and the county attorney and assistant county attorneys carrying or possessing a firearm with a permit.

The proposed list of prohibited instances includes:

“Working on the County’s property.

Working in any location on behalf of the County.

Driving on business for the County.

Riding as a passenger on business for the County.

Performing emergency or on-call work after hours for the County.

Attending training or conferences on behalf of the County.”

Commissioners Jon Kangas and Chuck Horsager noted their concerns about the lack of clarity in the policy, namely what Wadena County property was being discussed.

Kangas had plenty of questions on various instances that don’t seem to align with the policy, such as shooting ranges, people carrying pocket knives and county officials driving on a county road. He said Wadena County property is a “broad brush” that didn’t consider instances like these and could be a possible Second Amendment infringement. Commissioner Sheldon Monson wondered about hunting areas.

Horsager questioned what employees, county officials, contractors and volunteers are supposed to do with their firearm stored in their car when needing to leave in a hurry. The policy states that, “Employees may possess firearms in their vehicle parked in the County parking area. However, while the vehicle is used for County purposes, the firearm must be removed from the vehicle.”

County attorney Kyra Ladd said the firearm policy is modeled after a policy used by another county. The firearm policy was reviewed by outside legal counsel and will be looked over by the Wadena County Sheriff’s office. The firearms policy discussion started about 4-5 years ago and was included in drafts of the personnel policy about 1 and a half years ago, according to Ladd and county coordinator Ryan Odden. The personnel policy was last amended in November 2019.

The commissioners did not set a specific date for making a decision, though the discussion will continue in future weeks. Horsager encouraged commissioners and any concerned community members to review the firearms and weapons policy.

Sheriff’s office squad car sale

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office requested selling a 2016 Ford Taurus (Interceptor) squad car that is being replaced with an SUV. The office hopes to sell the car and mounted emergency equipment to the City of Staples Police Department for $7,500. The board was uncertain on legal and policy questions, such as how a portion of Staples is in Wadena County and if the car would have to be sold to the highest bidder. The board tabled the decision to the next board meeting on Dec. 8.

In other actions

The board approved:

The Solid Waste Department selling a van body on Minnbid. The van was previously used for storing electronics before shipment and is no longer used.

The Sheriff’s Office purchasing two 2021 Ford ‘Police Interceptor’ (SUV) utility squad vehicles for $67,085.48.

Receiving a traffic safety grant donation for $750.

Setting a public hearing on Dec. 15 at 9:30 a.m. for the county waste designation ordinance. The ordinance includes the county’s process for waste going to the Perham resource facility. The proposed ordinance can be viewed at www.co.wadena.mn.us/152/Solid-Waste and at either the Wadena County solid waste transfer station or the Wadena County auditor’s office. You can also submit a written testimony before the hearing to the county coordinator’s office, 415 Jefferson Street, Wadena, MN 56482.

Adding a $10 monthly stipend for eligible county employees to reimburse personal cellular data expenses. Employees will be switching to a Verizon One Call app rather than having a county cellular device. The app allows users to have multiple phone numbers. The app costs $25 a month, which will be covered by the county, and is a $5 a month savings to Human Services, as IT director Dave Hotchkiss said. Employees in Human Services are most likely to see this change, though it can be for any eligible county employee, according to Hotchkiss.

Allocating $10,000 of CARES Act funds to the Nimrod Senior Center. The funds were available since an assisted living facility did not return the required forms and Wadena County Public Health had software paid for by the state. The county received $1,692,093 from the coronavirus relief bill.

The board also had a closed session on negotiation strategies for labor contracts as well as a closed session to review Wadena County coordinator Ryan Odden.