In the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources virtual public land sale, five Wadena County parcels sold for a total of 282.5 acres.

The sold parcels include:

Lyons State Forest (40 acres): Minimum bid: $31,000. Sold for $32,002. (Purchased by adjacent landowner)

(Purchased by adjacent landowner) Lyons State Forest (40 acres): Minimum bid: $23,000. Sold for $27,100. (Purchased by adjacent landowner)

Bullard (40 acres): Minimum bid: $42,000. Sold for $64,251.

Red Eye (82.5 acres): Minimum bid: $57,500. Sold for $67,500.

Red Eye (80 acres): Minimum bid: $55,500. Sold for $65,100. (Purchased by adjacent landowner)

The parcels that did not sell include:

Bullard (40 acres): Minimum bid: $25,500. No bids received.

Leaf River (2.5 acres): Minimum bid: $5,000. No bids received.

Meadow (40 acres): Minimum bid: $30,000. No bids received.

Red Eye (80 acres): Minimum bid: $55,500. No accepted bids.

There has been 522.5 acres sold in Wadena County with the MN DNR since 2018.