WATSON, Minn. — Nathan Jordahl picked the high card and with it won a term on the Watson City Council in Watson, Minn.

Jordahl drew a 9 and Carter Lokken a 3 as Watson's City Council members watched at their meeting Monday, Nov. 16.

Jordahl and Lokken had each received 42 votes in the Nov. 3 general election for a city council position. They agreed to break the tie to decide the winner by drawing cards.

Jordahl will begin serving his term at the start of the new year.

City Clerk Nicole Koenen said the card drawing was a good-natured event and the two candidates accepted the results in good spirits.