Here’s a look at official election results for Wadena, East Otter Tail and northern Todd county city councils after election results were finalized on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Wadena

Mayor

George Deiss: 1,674

Write-in: 71

City Council members (2 seats)

Jessie Gibbs: 1,255

Wade Miller: 1,473

Write-in: 30

Aldrich

Mayor

Jesse Baugh: 11

Justin Genosky: 16

Genosky won with 59.26% of the votes.

City Council members (2 seats)

Jeff Ludovissie: 27

Write-in: 7

Of the write-in votes, the second city council member has not been determined. The council is meeting on Dec. 8 to finalize the results.

City clerk

Write-in: 11

Of the write-in votes, the city clerk has not been determined. The council is meeting on Dec. 8 to finalize the results.

Bertha

Mayor

Write-in: 99

Current mayor Ken Nelson with 35 of the 99 write-in votes was determined as the mayor.

Council member (2 seats)

Paul Olson: 152

Karen Winkler: 134

Write-in: 28

Bluffton

Mayor

Timothy Pavek: 108

Write-in: 6

City Council members (2 seats)

Ryan Kerkaert: 96

Dan Sweere: 89

Write-in: 6

Special Election for Council Member

Susan M. Theisen: 114

Write-in: 1

Deer Creek

Mayor

Troy Beiswenger: 125

Write-in: 13

City Council members (2 seats)

Chad D. Keskitalo: 130

Write-in: 41

Of the write-in votes, the second city council member has not been determined. The council is meeting on Nov. 17 to finalize the results.

Hewitt

Mayor

Jim Opelia: 64

Miles P. Wiirre: 67

Wiirre carried and won with narrow lead with 51.15% compared to Opelia with 48.85%.

Council member (2 seats)

Jennifer Crider: 89

Marietta M. Matthews: 50

Alexander Weego: 65

Write-in: 6

The two council seats were won by Crider with 42.38% of the votes and Weego with 30.95%.

Menahga

Mayor

Karol Andreasen: 62

Timothy Ellingson: 120

Elizabeth Olson: 537

Write-in: 1

Olson won with an overwhelming 74.58% of the votes.

City Council members (2 seats)

Myrtle C. Koehnen: 88

James Kraskey: 138

Quade Mayer: 265

Durwin Tomperi: 392

Daniel T. Warmbold: 270

Write-in: 5

The two city council seats went to Tomperi with 33.85% of the votes and Warmbold with 23.32%, who had a slight lead over Mayer with 22.88%.

New York Mills

Mayor

Marsha Maki: 558

Write-in: 11

City Council members (2 seats)

Latham H. Hetland: 458

Jerry Nesland: 423

Write-in: 4

Special Election for Council Member

Logyn Saewert: 553

Write-in: 9

Nimrod

Mayor

Keith Frame: 35

Write-in: 3

City Council members (2 seats)

Aaron Frame: 37

Kevin Milbradt: 28

Write-in: 1

City treasurer

Patricia Frame: 38

Write-in: 1

Sebeka

Mayor

David A. Anderson: 317

Write-in: 14

City Council members (2 seats)

Michael Lillquist: 274

Nathan Nims: 229

Write-in: 6

Staples

Mayor

Chris Etzler: 1,212

Write-in: 43

City Council members (3 seats)

Douglas M. Case: 929

John M. Jewison: 743

Mary Theurer: 868

Write-in: 32

Verndale

Mayor

Tara Erckenbrack: 229

Write-in: 19

City Council members (2 seats)