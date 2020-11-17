Here’s a look at official election results for Wadena, East Otter Tail and northern Todd county city councils after election results were finalized on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Wadena

Mayor

  • George Deiss: 1,674
  • Write-in: 71

City Council members (2 seats)

  • Jessie Gibbs: 1,255
  • Wade Miller: 1,473

  • Write-in: 30

Aldrich

Mayor

  • Jesse Baugh: 11

  • Justin Genosky: 16

Genosky won with 59.26% of the votes.

City Council members (2 seats)

  • Jeff Ludovissie: 27
  • Write-in: 7

Of the write-in votes, the second city council member has not been determined. The council is meeting on Dec. 8 to finalize the results.

City clerk

Write-in: 11

Of the write-in votes, the city clerk has not been determined. The council is meeting on Dec. 8 to finalize the results.

Bertha

Mayor

Write-in: 99

Current mayor Ken Nelson with 35 of the 99 write-in votes was determined as the mayor.

Council member (2 seats)

  • Paul Olson: 152
  • Karen Winkler: 134

  • Write-in: 28

Bluffton

Mayor

  • Timothy Pavek: 108
  • Write-in: 6

City Council members (2 seats)

  • Ryan Kerkaert: 96
  • Dan Sweere: 89

  • Write-in: 6

Special Election for Council Member

  • Susan M. Theisen: 114

  • Write-in: 1

Deer Creek

Mayor

  • Troy Beiswenger: 125
  • Write-in: 13

City Council members (2 seats)

  • Chad D. Keskitalo: 130
  • Write-in: 41

Of the write-in votes, the second city council member has not been determined. The council is meeting on Nov. 17 to finalize the results.

Hewitt

Mayor

  • Jim Opelia: 64
  • Miles P. Wiirre: 67

Wiirre carried and won with narrow lead with 51.15% compared to Opelia with 48.85%.

Council member (2 seats)

  • Jennifer Crider: 89

  • Marietta M. Matthews: 50

  • Alexander Weego: 65
  • Write-in: 6

The two council seats were won by Crider with 42.38% of the votes and Weego with 30.95%.

Menahga

Mayor

  • Karol Andreasen: 62
  • Timothy Ellingson: 120
  • Elizabeth Olson: 537
  • Write-in: 1

Olson won with an overwhelming 74.58% of the votes.

City Council members (2 seats)

  • Myrtle C. Koehnen: 88

  • James Kraskey: 138

  • Quade Mayer: 265
  • Durwin Tomperi: 392
  • Daniel T. Warmbold: 270
  • Write-in: 5

The two city council seats went to Tomperi with 33.85% of the votes and Warmbold with 23.32%, who had a slight lead over Mayer with 22.88%.

New York Mills

Mayor

  • Marsha Maki: 558
  • Write-in: 11

City Council members (2 seats)

  • Latham H. Hetland: 458

  • Jerry Nesland: 423
  • Write-in: 4

Special Election for Council Member

  • Logyn Saewert: 553
  • Write-in: 9

Nimrod

Mayor

  • Keith Frame: 35
  • Write-in: 3

City Council members (2 seats)

  • Aaron Frame: 37
  • Kevin Milbradt: 28
  • Write-in: 1

City treasurer

  • Patricia Frame: 38

  • Write-in: 1

Sebeka

Mayor

  • David A. Anderson: 317
  • Write-in: 14

City Council members (2 seats)

  • Michael Lillquist: 274
  • Nathan Nims: 229

  • Write-in: 6

Staples

Mayor

  • Chris Etzler: 1,212
  • Write-in: 43

City Council members (3 seats)

  • Douglas M. Case: 929

  • John M. Jewison: 743
  • Mary Theurer: 868

  • Write-in: 32

Verndale

Mayor

  • Tara Erckenbrack: 229
  • Write-in: 19

City Council members (2 seats)

  • Daryl Jacobson: 196
  • Anthony Stanley: 189

  • Write-in: 21