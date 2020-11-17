Here’s a look at official election results for Wadena, East Otter Tail and northern Todd county city councils after election results were finalized on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Wadena
Mayor
- George Deiss: 1,674
- Write-in: 71
City Council members (2 seats)
- Jessie Gibbs: 1,255
- Wade Miller: 1,473
Write-in: 30
Aldrich
Mayor
- Jesse Baugh: 11
Justin Genosky: 16
Genosky won with 59.26% of the votes.
City Council members (2 seats)
- Jeff Ludovissie: 27
- Write-in: 7
Of the write-in votes, the second city council member has not been determined. The council is meeting on Dec. 8 to finalize the results.
City clerk
Write-in: 11
Of the write-in votes, the city clerk has not been determined. The council is meeting on Dec. 8 to finalize the results.
Bertha
Mayor
Write-in: 99
Current mayor Ken Nelson with 35 of the 99 write-in votes was determined as the mayor.
Council member (2 seats)
- Paul Olson: 152
- Karen Winkler: 134
Write-in: 28
Bluffton
Mayor
- Timothy Pavek: 108
- Write-in: 6
City Council members (2 seats)
- Ryan Kerkaert: 96
- Dan Sweere: 89
Write-in: 6
Special Election for Council Member
- Susan M. Theisen: 114
Write-in: 1
Deer Creek
Mayor
- Troy Beiswenger: 125
- Write-in: 13
City Council members (2 seats)
- Chad D. Keskitalo: 130
- Write-in: 41
Of the write-in votes, the second city council member has not been determined. The council is meeting on Nov. 17 to finalize the results.
Hewitt
Mayor
- Jim Opelia: 64
- Miles P. Wiirre: 67
Wiirre carried and won with narrow lead with 51.15% compared to Opelia with 48.85%.
Council member (2 seats)
- Jennifer Crider: 89
Marietta M. Matthews: 50
- Alexander Weego: 65
- Write-in: 6
The two council seats were won by Crider with 42.38% of the votes and Weego with 30.95%.
Menahga
Mayor
- Karol Andreasen: 62
- Timothy Ellingson: 120
- Elizabeth Olson: 537
- Write-in: 1
Olson won with an overwhelming 74.58% of the votes.
City Council members (2 seats)
Myrtle C. Koehnen: 88
James Kraskey: 138
- Quade Mayer: 265
- Durwin Tomperi: 392
- Daniel T. Warmbold: 270
- Write-in: 5
The two city council seats went to Tomperi with 33.85% of the votes and Warmbold with 23.32%, who had a slight lead over Mayer with 22.88%.
New York Mills
Mayor
- Marsha Maki: 558
- Write-in: 11
City Council members (2 seats)
Latham H. Hetland: 458
- Jerry Nesland: 423
- Write-in: 4
Special Election for Council Member
- Logyn Saewert: 553
- Write-in: 9
Nimrod
Mayor
- Keith Frame: 35
- Write-in: 3
City Council members (2 seats)
- Aaron Frame: 37
- Kevin Milbradt: 28
- Write-in: 1
City treasurer
- Patricia Frame: 38
Write-in: 1
Sebeka
Mayor
- David A. Anderson: 317
- Write-in: 14
City Council members (2 seats)
- Michael Lillquist: 274
- Nathan Nims: 229
Write-in: 6
Staples
Mayor
- Chris Etzler: 1,212
- Write-in: 43
City Council members (3 seats)
Douglas M. Case: 929
- John M. Jewison: 743
- Mary Theurer: 868
Write-in: 32
Verndale
Mayor
- Tara Erckenbrack: 229
- Write-in: 19
City Council members (2 seats)
- Daryl Jacobson: 196
- Anthony Stanley: 189
Write-in: 21